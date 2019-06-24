World Cup 2019: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell ruled out of tournament with knee injury

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of the World Cup

What’s the story?

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of the World Cup and will take no further part in West Indies’ campaign in the ongoing tournament. As a replacement, the 26-year-old Sunil Ambris will join the Caribbean squad for the rest of the tournament.

In case you didn’t know…

Andre Russell has been suffering from a knee injury for some time now. Even in the IPL, Russell opted not to bowl in few games in order to hold his body in good stead to be able to perform with the bat.

The heart of the matter

The 31-year old West Indian all-rounder will not feature for the Caribbean team for the rest of the tournament. Andre Russell had been struggling with injury in his left knee since the start of the tournament.

A crucial part of the West Indian setup, Russell was making a comeback in ODIs for West Indies in the mega-event. However, his participation was always in doubt considering the chronic injury that had seen him warming the benches in the recent past.

Even in this World Cup, he played the first two games before he was dropped against South Africa in the third encounter. The all-rounder did stage a comeback in the next two fixtures but didn’t even complete his full quota of overs before he was once again ruled out for the clash against New Zealand at Manchester.

He has taken five wickets in the four matches and has clearly struggled to find any form with the bat.

What’s next?

Sunil Ambris will now join the squad ahead of West Indies’ next fixture against India on June 27 at Manchester. The Men in Maroon currently sit at the eighth spot in the points table.