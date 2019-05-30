×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Why Rohit Sharma is extremely crucial to India's campaign

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
90   //    30 May 2019, 00:48 IST

Rohit Sharma possesses the ability to turn a match on its head.
Rohit Sharma possesses the ability to turn a match on its head.

He just caresses the cricket ball with poise and elegance, and transfers the weight on either foot with ease. Batting seems so fluid and easy when he is at his best.

Rohit Sharma has been bestowed with supreme talent, and he oozes class on the cricket field. In the last five years, Rohit has emerged as one of India’s biggest match winners, along with the legendary Virat Kohli. Since he has been promoted to the opener's slot, Rohit has shown the world what he is capable of.

In the 121 innings that he has opened for India, ‘The HitMan’, has plundered 6043 runs at an average of 56.48, with an impressive strike rate of 91.51. He has also scored 20 hundreds opening the innings for India, and has provided several flying starts to the team at the top of the order.

Moreover, the Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan duo has emerged as the second most successful Indian opening pair ever in ODIs, behind only the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. In the 101 innings that these two have opened the batting together, they have scored 4541 runs at an average of 45.41, with as many as 15 century partnerships between them.

Dhawan’s audacious stroke play, combined with the class of Rohit, make them the greatest opening pair of the modern era.

Rohit is just 32 years old, and has already scored over 8000 runs in ODIs. He is the only batsman in history to smash three double hundreds in ODI cricket, a feat that may never be replicated. If his fitness holds, Rohit can play for another 5 years. And if he can continue in the same vein, he can smash several records by the time he walks into the sunset.

As India gear up for World Cup 2019, Rohit will be an extremely vital cog of the batting set up. A lot will depend on the starts that he and Dhawan provide at the top of the order. If Rohit can get his eye in, he can turn out to be an absolute nightmare for the bowlers.

India have heavily relied on the contribution of their top 3 in the last couple of years, and this World Cup will be no different. Rohit is as important to the Indian batting lineup as Kohli is. That's because Rohit has the ability to turn a match on its head, and possesses the rare gift of clearing the ropes with effortless grace.

A lot will depend on Rohit’s form if India are to last the distance and lift the coveted World Cup trophy for the third time. Time will tell whether he delivers.

 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 5 players who can break Rohit Sharma’s world record 264
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking the opening combination for each team
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 players who can win the World Cup for India
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Rohit Sharma is no less than Virat Kohli in ODIs since 2013
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 news: Injury scare for Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup selection
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma reveals the origin of his nickname 'Hitman'
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma reveals interesting batting tips he received from fans
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Opinion - India's Strongest Playing XI
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India's probable batting lineup in the playing XI
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing the role of each player in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us