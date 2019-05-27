×
Cricket World Cup History: Highest individual scores at first 6 positions of the batting line-up

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
386   //    27 May 2019, 17:57 IST

AB de Villiers (left), Rahul Dravid (center) and Kapil Dev (right)
AB de Villiers (left), Rahul Dravid (center) and Kapil Dev (right)

Over the years, cricket enthusiasts have seen many memorable knocks during World Cup. Legends like Viv Richards and Kapil Dev displayed individual brilliance at the World Cup stage and cemented their legacy for all eternity.

A few players have single-handedly taken their team to a commanding position from an unfavorable position to establish their names in the record books. But some of their records would be in danger during the upcoming World Cup 2019; star batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli and David Warner will look to outperform their predecessors by creating new records.

Here, let us look at the highest individual scores in first 6 positions of the batting order -

#6 Kapil Dev - 175*(138 balls) vs Zimbabwe, 1983 CWC

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev

This knock is widely regarded as of one the greatest ODI innings played by an Indian cricketer.

Kapil Dev arrived at the crease when India’s scoreboard read 9-4. He rebuilt the Indian innings slowly despite not getting enough assistance from the other end. Syed Kirmani’s 24 was the next highest score in the Indian batting line-up, which emphasizes the importance of the former Indian captain’s exemplary knock.

Kapil single-handedly took his team to a match-winning score of 266-8. He hit 16 fours and 6 sixes during the game and scored his runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 126.81

#5 AB de Villiers - 162* (66 balls) vs West Indies, 2015 CWC

AB de Villiers 
AB de Villiers 

In a group match during 2015 World Cup against West Indies, AB de Villiers played one of the most destructive innings in the history of international cricket. De Villiers remained unbeaten after scoring 162 runs in just 66 balls in the match.

By reaching the 150-run landmark in just 64 deliveries, he became the quickest batsman to reach the milestone in ODI history. De Villiers now holds the record for scoring fastest the 50, 100 and 150 in ODI cricket.

After South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first at SCG, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis scored half-centuries and set up a decent platform for their middle order. De Villiers came to the crease at 146-3 during the 29th over, after the dismissal of Amla. He then unleashed his wide array of strokes and attacked relentlessly to take his team to a mammoth total of 408.

De Villiers hit 17 fours and 8 sixes en route to scoring the record-breaking century.

