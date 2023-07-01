Scotland will square off with West Indies in the fourth match of the Super Six on Saturday, July 1, in Harare, Zimbabwe. The match will get underway at 12:30 PM IST.

Scotland faltered in their last match. Chasing Sri Lanka's 245, they collapsed to 74/6 by the sixteenth over. Despite Chris Greaves' unbeaten 56, they only managed to get to 163 runs in the end. They will be hoping to do better against the West Indies.

West Indies, on the other hand, did well in their last World Cup Qualifier, scoring 374/6 against the Netherlands. Nicholas Pooran scored 104* off 55 balls, with Brandon King and Johnson Charles contributing with half-centuries.

Teja Nidamanuru's century and Scott Edwards' 67 saw the Netherlands match West Indies' 374 in 50 overs, taking the match into the Super Over, where the Caribbean side faltered. The defeat puts their possibilities of qualifying for the ODI World Cup in jeopardy, having also lost to Zimbabwe earlier.

Scotland vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Scotland vs West Indies, Match 3, Super Sixes

Date & Time: July 1, 2023, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare, Zimbabwe

Scotland vs West Indies Pitch Report

The Harare Sports Club is known for having a pitch that enables a fair duel between bat and ball. Early in a game, the quick bowlers might get some pitch movement, keeping things exciting and posing challenges for the batters.

However, as the game progresses and the pitch flattens out, the batters can adjust to the situation and find some rhythm.

Scotland vs West Indies Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius with 80% humidity and a 3km/hr wind speed.

Scotland vs West Indies Probable Playing XIs

Scotland Team News

No major injury concerns

Scotland Probable Playing XI

Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans.

West Indies Team News

No major injury concerns

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Brandon King, Sharmah Brooks, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Scotland vs West Indies Match Prediction

Both teams come into the match on the back of defeats and have to win to keep their chances of ODI World Cup qualification alive. Although West Indies performed terribly in their last game, they have a formidable squad that should be strong enough to defeat the Scots.

Prediction: West Indies to win.

Scotland vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar & Fancode

