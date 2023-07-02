World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Match 5, Netherlands vs Oman Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The fifth match of the Super Sixes of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will see the Netherlands take on Oman. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting this clash on Monday, July 3.

The Netherlands have played three games so far and only managed to win one of those. They lost to Sri Lanka in their first Super Six game and will be hoping to turn the tables around in their next game against Oman.

Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede picked up three wickets each as it helped them knock over Sri Lanka on 213. Wesley Barresi (52) and Scott Edwards (67*) hit fifties but it wasn’t enough as they got bundled out on 192 to lose the game by 21 runs.

Oman, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have zero points to their name, after failing to open their account in the Super Six stages. They lost to Zimbabwe in their last game.

Fayyaz Butt bagged a four-fer but the Oman bowlers went on a journey as Zimbabwe posted 332 on the board. In reply, Kashyap Prajapati smashed a brilliant ton but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell short of the target by 14 runs. They will have to fire in unison against the Dutch side on Monday.

Netherlands vs Oman Match Details:

Match: Netherlands vs Oman, Super Sixes Match 5, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Date and Time: July 3, 2023, Monday, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Netherlands vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club looks like a wonderful track to bat on. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters generally have a good time batting here. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game.

Netherlands vs Oman Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 7 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Netherlands vs Oman Probable XIs

Netherlands

We may see Vivian Kingma come back into the side in place of Ryan Klein if he has recovered from his injury.

Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, and Aryan Dutt.

Oman

Don’t expect them to make any change to the playing XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, and Bilal Khan.

Netherlands vs Oman Match Prediction

The Netherlands are coming off a loss in their last game and will be looking to get back to winning ways to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Oman, meanwhile, are already out of the competition and will be looking to spoil the party of the Dutch side.

The Netherlands looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: The Netherlands to win this match.

Netherlands vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar, FanCode

