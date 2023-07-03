World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Match 6, Zimbabwe vs Scotland Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Hosts Zimbabwe will lock horns with Scotland in the sixth match of the Super Sixes round at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host this clash.

Zimbabwe have six points to their name and are on the brink of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They were doing brilliantly in the competition before suffering a loss against Sri Lanka in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, Zimbabwe got bundled out on 165, with Sean Williams top-scoring with 56. The bowlers tried hard but only managed to pick up a single wicket as the Lankan side chased down the total in 33.1 overs. Zimbabwe will be looking to come out on top against Scotland to seal a berth in the World Cup 2023.

Scotland, on the other hand, have four points to their name and will have to beat Zimbabwe to keep their World Cup hopes alive. They will be high in confidence after coming off a win against West Indies and will look to repeat their performance against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The bowlers did a fantastic job by knocking over West Indies on 181, with Brandon McMullen finishing with three wickets. In reply, Matthew Cross (74*) and McMullen (69) contributed to help them chase down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Super Sixes Match 6, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Date and Time: July 4 2023, Tuesday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a balanced track. The ball tends to move off the deck and the seamers get plenty of assistance from the surface. The batters will have to be patient while batting here.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Weather Forecast

The conditions in Bulawayo on Tuesday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperatures expected to range between eight and 23 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Expect them to field the same XI that featured against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Probable XI

Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Scotland

They aren't likely to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Matthew Cross (wk), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Match Prediction

A win for Zimbabwe will see them qualify for the World Cup 2023. They will be looking to bring out their A-game on Tuesday against Scotland, who will be high in confidence after beating the West Indies in their previous game.

However, Zimbabwe are a balanced and more experienced unit and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this match.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar, FanCode

