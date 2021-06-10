WTC Final: 3 reasons why Mohammed Siraj should be part of India's playing XI

As the build-up to the World Test Championship (WTC) final intensifies, India have a few selection dilemmas, one of which is whether to play Mohammed Siraj.

Virat Kohli and the team management have the choice to play either Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal as Rohit Sharma's opening partner, but the rest of the team - with two spinners and three pacers - picks itself.

Under normal circumstances, India would've gone with their tried-and-tested pace triumvirate of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. But with bowlers like Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur part of the mix and each adding a new dimension to the side, they might give it a long ponder.

Here are three reasons why Mohammed Siraj should be part of India's playing XI for the WTC final.

#3 Mohammed Siraj is in the best form of his life and high on confidence

Australia v India: 4th Test: Day 4

After a superb Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mohammed Siraj is probably playing the best cricket of his career so far.

Granted, T20 success doesn't always translate to the Test format. But the fundamentals of Siraj's T20 bowling rely on swing and accuracy in the powerplay, and yorkers at the death. A pacer who's now supremely confident in himself after a superb start to his Test career, he could be the weapon India need in the WTC final against New Zealand.

After taking five wickets in his debut Test at the MCG, Siraj took it one step further with a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the historic Gabba Test. He has consistently provided key breakthroughs and extracted something from the surface even when there hasn't been much on offer.

#2 Captain Virat Kohli's comments on Mohammed Siraj

India v England - 3rd One Day International

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai before flying out to Southampton for the WTC final, Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri leaked a sound byte that appeared to suggest Mohammed Siraj is in their plans.

Talking about how New Zealand have left-arm pacers who can trouble the Indian batsmen with their angles, Kohli hinted that Siraj bowling from around the wicket could serve the same purpose. The fast bowler dismissed Matthew Wade, David Warner and Travis Head among two other left-handers during the Australia tour, with his ability to take the ball away from them well-documented.

Do check it out cricket fans #WTCFinal

I am sure Siraj is playing nowhttps://t.co/EFXZY3uICJ — Mr. Stark (@twt_debo) June 3, 2021

Kohli's comments showed that India will certainly consider fielding Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI. The Blackcaps aren't short of left-handers either, with Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway part of the top five.

#1 Mohammed Siraj could complement Bumrah and Shami perfectly

Australia v India: 3rd Test: Day 4

If Mohammed Siraj does play, and India go in with three pacers, Bumrah and Shami are safe from the axe. Both experienced quicks have been among the best Test bowlers in the world over the last few years, and have delivered at different stages of the innings in different conditions.

But the third spot, expected to be taken by Ishant, could be up for grabs. And if Siraj plays instead of the old warhorse, he would perfectly complement Bumrah and Shami.

Shami has rarely been used with the new ball by India, often coming on as the first change and making a significant impact once the ball starts to reverse. If Siraj and Bumrah take the brand-new red Dukes cherry, they could extract a lot of movement in the opening stages of the innings and put New Zealand on the backfoot.

We saw Mohammed Siraj bowl exceptionally well with the new ball, not only during the tour Down Under but in the IPL as well. Not that Ishant wouldn't be, but Siraj could prove to be the perfect assistant to India's other premier quicks. The 27-year-old gives it everything he has each time he steps onto the field, and fans wouldn't really complain if he was picked for the WTC final.

Edited by Atharva Papnoi