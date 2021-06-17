WTC Final: Irfan Pathan names his India playing XI, leaves out Ravindra Jadeja

Irfan Pathan has picked his playing eleven for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. The former cricketer left Ravindra Jadeja out, admitting it was difficult to omit Mohammed Siraj as well.

Ahead of the big final, many analysts and former cricketers have shared their playing eleven, and Irfan Pathan did the same on Twitter.

My 🇮🇳 Playing XI for #WTCFinal

Rohit, Shubman, Pujara, Virat, Rahane, Vihari, Pant, Ashwin, Shami, Ishant, Bumrah.

I am tempted to go with Siraj but preferring the experience of Ishant. Difficult to leave out Jaddu but want to prefer pure batsman in Vihari. What say tweeples? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 17, 2021

Pathan chose to go with a specialist batsman at No. 6 and picked Hanuma Vihari for the final. Vihari last played the famous Sydney Test for India at the start of the year but has got up to speed with a county stint at Warwickshire ahead of the final.

The former India cricketer conceded it was difficult to leave out all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, but wrote how he would like to see a pure batsman play the final instead.

Irfan Pathan opted for the experienced Ishant Sharma as the third seamer alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, though he admitted he was tempted to play young Mohammed Siraj instead of the 32-year-old.

Mohammad Kaif picks a slightly different India eleven from Irfan Pathan

My XI-Gill,Rohit,Pujara,Kohli,Jinx, Pant,Ash,Jadeja,Shami,Ishant, Bumrah. But should fear of injury to a pacer during the game like it happened in Aus prompt Kohli to play Siraj for Jadeja? Just 2 fit pacers in Eng conditions, when bowling 1st, could become a problem. #WTCFinal — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 17, 2021

Mohammad Kaif also joined his former teammate Irfan Pathan in selecting his India side for the final. The batsman went in with the traditional choice of two spinners and three seamers for the India vs New Zealand clash.

However, Mohammad Kaif pointed out his line-up could prove to be problematic for Virat Kohli if one of the fast bowlers picks up an injury. Referring to the Australia series, Kaif pondered whether the fear of an injury to one of the fast bowlers would prompt Kohli to pick Mohammed Siraj ahead of Ravindra Jadeja.

Former cricketers and pundits have made their call when it comes to India’s playing eleven. With the final just a few hours away, only time will tell who got their selection spot on as India take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee