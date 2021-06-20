WTC Final: "I enjoy a fight" - Ravichandran Ashwin speaks about life and career as an Indian cricketer

Seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that he enjoys putting up a fight, which gives him the motivation to do well. He also added that he doesn’t dwell too much into his performances and always tries to give his best.

Ravichandran Ashwin is India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 409 scalps in 78 Tests. He also has five Test hundreds to his name.

In a video uploaded on ICC’s official Twitter account, Ravichandran Ashwin discussed his thoughts on his cricketing career. He asserted:

“I believe in what I do or at least I believe in doing things that I feel are right. It is not like I enjoy controversy but I enjoy a fight and that’s pretty much why I am here, that sums it up.”

According to Ravichandran Ashwin, he is always aspiring to improve, which is what keeps motivating him. The off-spinner added:

“The beauty about Test cricket is you are always aspiring to be perfect but you can settle for excellence. So that is pretty much what I think I do. In a way, whatever I have achieved in my career so far is because of that attitude to not settle for anything. I am constantly looking to improve. I have maintained that if I don’t like doing different things or if I lose the passion to do something new or get satisfied, then I might not play the sport anymore. I sit and think about what can be better.”

“He always loves to come out of his comfort zone. Learn new things. Develop different angles. That’s what makes him so special.”



What makes @ashwinravi99 tick 📽️#WTC21 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/5u1uQeLhAV — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021

Have no time for people rating me or not rating me: Ravichandran Ashwin

Recently, Sanjay Manjrekar stated that he doesn’t rate Ravichandran Ashwin as an all-time great because of his record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. However, the 34-year-old commented that he isn’t bothered by what others think about it. Ravichandran Ashwin elaborated:

“I don’t read or dwell too much into my performances. If I had to satisfy people and get them to say good things about me, I’d be just spending my lifetime doing that. It is absolutely wonderful that I can just ply my trade and feed my family with it and I get paid so well. This is a sport that gives meaning for me to live. I am too excited about it. I have no time for people rating me or not rating me. It is just another person’s opinion and that’s just brutally how I live my life.”

🔹 A brilliant start from @BCCI's openers

🔹 The perfect response from @BLACKCAPS' seamers

🔹 The class of Virat Kohli



Relive day two of the #WTC21 Final. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/VJflwUmdeR — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin is India’s highest wicket-taker in the World Test Championship (WTC), with 67 wickets in 14 matches going into the final against New Zealand.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Parimal Dagdee