World Test XI to take on team India

The Indian team has been in phenomenal form recently. In the grand home season of 2016-17, India won 10 Tests out of 13. Since then team India is unstoppable as spinners have picked up lots of wickets and hence India are comfortably placed No.1 in Test cricket rankings.

The gap between the first two teams on the table is too vast and hence India are bound to comfortably remain on top. This year having drawn the 3 match series 1-1 in South Africa, they comfortably trounced the new entrants to Test cricket, Afghanistan.

To beat team India at home it requires big names on paper who have got experience and the capability to successfully adapt themselves to the sub-continental conditions. Hence, we have drafted a team which will give a tough fight to the Indian team in their own backyard. This team is balanced and contains the best players in the business who haven't retired from Test cricket till now.

Let us have a look at the World Test XI to take on India.

Note: Players who have been banned from International Cricket by their boards have been considered.

Openers

#1 Alastair Cook

Cook has scored 12145 runs in 156 matches at an average of 45.65. After Sangakkara, he is probably the second best left-handed in Test cricket in the modern era. He is one out of those rare species of batsmen who can negotiate both swing and spin pretty well.

In 2012, Cook single-handedly secured a series victory for England in India by scoring 562 runs in 4 matches at an average of 80.28. He also scored 3 hundreds in 8 innings in that monumental series for England.

Hence, these stats prove that Cook is quite quick in adapting to sub-continental pitches and has no weakness against spin bowling. Incidentally, Cook's highest score of 294 has also come against India at Birmingham in 2011.

#2 David Warner

David Warner is one of the most dangerous opening batsmen after Sehwag. He times the ball with perfection and also has the brutal power to clear the fence of any cricket ground in the world.

Against India, Warner has scored 1081 runs in 16 matches at an average of 36.03. He has also scored 4 hundreds against them. His score of 180 at the bouncy WACA surface was outstanding. His aggressive batting style brings shivers even to the best bowlers in the world.

Having captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, Warner is no stranger to sub-continental conditions.

