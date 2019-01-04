Would happily pay to watch Rishabh Pant play, says Adam Gilchrist

Pant scored a brilliant knock 159 runs at SCG

What's the story?

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant on Friday scored a flamboyant century at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), leading hosts to a mammoth total of 622 runs in the first innings of ongoing fourth Test between Indian and Australia. The youngster went on to hit 5 fours and a six in his unbeaten knock of 159 runs.

It was his second century, while playing just his eighth Test. After the innings, many of the former cricketers including the legendary Aussie Adam Gilchrist came out to praise him. One of the best all-time wicket-keepers said that watching Pant bat is a real treat, and he would happily pay to watch him,

“He played a beautiful innings today, it was entertaining. He’s a cricketer that I would happily pay to watch,” Gilchrist told foxsports.com.au.

The background

After formidable numbers in domestic cricket, the 21-year-old was picked in the Indian team for England Tests last year. While making most of the opportunity, he fired a ton in just his third match at Oval. In the ongoing series, the southpaw played a few cameos in the first three matches but often lost his wicket while trying to clear the field.

However, today he showed resolve and was quite successful, scoring a brilliant 159 at the Sydney.

The heart of the matter

Like everybody else, Adam Gilchrist had excepted Pant play aggressively from the very start though he looked quite calm this time around,

“We probably all expected him to bat aggressively from ball one but he showed he can build an inning and then by the end of it allowed himself to play with all the freedom that we know he’s got." The former Australian captain said.

The 47-year-old added that Pant is still too young and the sky is limit for him.

“He’s a cricketer that is at the start of his journey so he’ll learn these particular parts of the game and he’ll learn that there’s always more time than what you think, but he’s got a great foundation to be a successful Test cricketer,” Gilchrist said.

What's next?

Australia ended Day 2 on 24 for none in ten overs, and Indian would be hoping to bundle them to the earliest to win the Test series. They are leading the series by 2-1.

