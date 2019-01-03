×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Would Kohli’s team selection have back-fired if India had lost the toss in the Sydney test?

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
286   //    03 Jan 2019, 21:25 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Though there are still four days left in the Sydney test, India have already moved to a very dominant position with three hundred plus runs already on the board and six wickets still intact. What’s more, they have two set batsmen at the crease. So, despite the ‘glorious uncertainties’ of the game, it is difficult to see India losing from here.

In fact, the pitch is expected to assist turn from day three onwards and India has two skillful spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, and the threat of Jasprit Bumrah cannot be overlooked on any surface and against any team. So, at this point, an India victory is the most likely result, with an Indian defeat the least likely one.

If that indeed happens, it will be one of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history. Generations of great Indian cricketers have come to Australia, only to leave the shore after heavy defeats or few drawn series. This Indian team is on the verge of creating history by being the first Indian team to win a test series in Australia.

However, in the event of India losing the toss and being asked to bowl by Tim Paine, did India have the bowlers to bowl on a batting friendly first day Sydney pitch? Though this is a hypothetical situation, but cricketing logic says, India would have struggled too, primarily because of the reason that Kohli had decided to go with just two pace bowlers, who would have had to share much of the burden as the spinners would have got little assistance.

The match would have been an entirely different one and India’s team selection would have come under the scanner.

The whole point of writing about this hypothetical situation is not to find fault with the captain and team management, but to simply point out that even the greatest of people, including sporting legends need a bit of helping hand from the lady luck to create history.

India’s likely series win against Australia is not down to luck; it’s primarily due to the collective effort of a terrific set of cricketers. And they deserve their share of good fortune here, after it had completely deserted them in England when Captain Kohli lost all the five tosses in the test series.

Three out of the four tests that India lost in England were quite competitive and there is enough cricketing logic to speculate that the scoreline would quite possibly have been very different if Kohli had managed to win at least a couple of tosses there!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Tim Paine Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket Cricket News Today
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Australia vs India 2018-19, 4th Test: Kohli winning the...
RELATED STORY
Has the Indian Cricket team broken Australia's spirit?
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India on the cusp of history...
RELATED STORY
One change India should make for the Sydney Test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test titans to lock horns in...
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: The 13-man squad for Sydney...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Why Rohit Sharma shouldn't have missed the fourth Test
RELATED STORY
India Vs Australia: 3rd Test, 9 reasons why Kohli should...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | 11:30 PM
IND 303/4 (90.0 ov)
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us