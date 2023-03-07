WPL 2023: 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's UPW vs DC game 

An exciting battle awaits us as UP Warriorz (UPW) are set to go head-to-head against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 5 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7.

Both UPW and DC started their campaign on a winning note. While UPW scripted a thrilling chase against the Gujarat Giants (GGT), DC recorded a straightforward victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The previous two matches at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium have seen totals in excess of 170. Today's encounter is expected to favor the batters once again.

On that note, here's a look at the three batters who are likely to score the most runs in today's WPL match between UPW and DC:

#3 Meg Lanning - DC

Meg Lanning couldn't have asked for a better start to her career with DC, recording a terrific 72 off just 43 balls. The DC leader looked in terrific touch throughout her innings, scoring as many as 14 boundaries.

With over 3,400 T20I runs and almost 2,800 in franchise cricket, Lanning has always been a prime candidate to be amongst the runs, and today's match against UPW is no different.

#2 Alyssa Healy - UPW

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

After missing out with the bat in the previous encounter, Alyssa Healy will be eager to make an impact. The Australian international is one of the legends of the game, having amassed almost 6,000 T20 runs (T20Is and franchise cricket combined) in her career.

One of the greatest batters in women’s cricket history, the Aussie has the ability to single-handedly win games for her team. She will need to fire on all cylinders and lead from the front if UPW are to come out on top against the Capitals.

#1 Shafali Verma - DC

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Young Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma set the stage alight with her clean striking in the match between DC and RCB. The 19-year-old muscled her way to a belligerent 45-ball 84. During the superlative knock, Verma clobbered 10 fours and four sixes.

The DC opener gelled brilliantly with skipper Lanning and will want to replicate her heroics on Tuesday. If the UPW bowlers don't dismiss the swashbuckling opener early, she could create mayhem at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium.

