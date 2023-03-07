WPL 2023: 3 feats to keep an eye on in the upcoming game between UPW and DC 

An exciting battle awaits us as UP Warriorz (UPW) are set to go head-to-head against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 5 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7.

Both UPW and DC got off to winning starts in the competition. While UPW scripted a remarkable chase against the Gujarat Giants (GGT), Delhi recorded a plain-sailing victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Both UPW and the Capitals have some superb players in their ranks who will want to outdo each other in the upcoming game.

On that note, let's take a look at three feats to keep an eye on in the upcoming WPL match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals:

#3 Meg Lanning could become the 5th Australian to score 2,800 T20 runs in franchise cricket

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning started her campaign on a superb note, scoring a marvelous 43-ball 72 against RCB.

She will look to continue her form against UPW on Tuesday. If she manages to score at least three runs in the game, she will become only the fifth Australian to reach 2,800 T20 runs in franchise cricket.

#2 Alyssa Healy could hit her 450th T20 four in franchise cricket

#AlyssaHealy #UPWvGG #WPL2023 Keeping aside everything, Alyssa Healy managed the Indian domestics quite well. Gave full 4 overs to Anjali despite going for 17 runs in 1st over. Sent KP at 3. Also sent Simran at a crucial juncture. Gave chances to Indian bowlers. Keeping aside everything, Alyssa Healy managed the Indian domestics quite well. Gave full 4 overs to Anjali despite going for 17 runs in 1st over. Sent KP at 3. Also sent Simran at a crucial juncture. Gave chances to Indian bowlers.#AlyssaHealy #UPWvGG #WPL2023 https://t.co/b0xXplJrvx

Unlike Lanning, Alyssa Healy didn't have an ideal outing as a batter in her first WPL game against GGT. She was dismissed for just seven and will look to perform better this time around.

However, similar to her national skipper, Healy is also on the verge of completing a milestone as she needs to hit just one four to complete 450 fours in T20 franchise cricket.

If she does achieve the feat on Tuesday, she will become just the sixth batter to reach the landmark.

#1 Shafali Verma could become the highest run-getter in WPL 2023

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns End of terrific knock from Shafali Verma, what a knock, What a player.



84 runs from 45 balls including 10 fours & 4 sixes, the future. End of terrific knock from Shafali Verma, what a knock, What a player. 84 runs from 45 balls including 10 fours & 4 sixes, the future. https://t.co/T2YbttsJ75

Young Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma was in beast mode in DC's opening fixture against RCB. She muscled her way to a fantastic 84 runs off just 45 balls.

Her belligerent innings took her to the top of the run-scoring charts in WPL 2023. However, Hayley Matthews' recent knock of 77* against RCB took her past Verma.

Mumbai Indians' Matthews, who has scored 124 runs across two games, is currently the highest run-getter in the tournament. Verma needs 41 runs to surpass Matthews and regain the top spot again.

