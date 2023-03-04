WPL 2023: 3 players who could pick up most wickets in today's MI vs GGT match 

The much-awaited inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League 2023 is all set to commence when Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GGT) in the tournament-opener at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 44.

The first match of any tournament usually sets the tone for the entire campaign and both Mumbai and Gujarat will be hoping to put up a terrific encounter for fans to start with.

Both franchises have some star players in their ranks. While Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, and Nat Sciver-Brunt are the faces of MI, GGT has Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Sneh Rana as their vital players.

Both teams also contain brilliant bowling attacks, and it would be a great battle between the two top-quality sides as to who comes out on top.

On that note, here are three bowlers who could end up being the highest wicket-takers in the upcoming WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

#3 Mansi Joshi - Gujarat Giants

Australia A v India A - 3rd Women's T20

With the lack of experienced Indian players in Gujarat's bowling department, the onus will be on Mansi Joshi to deliver for her franchise.

Mansi is a bankable name in the Indian domestic circuit. She has also shown her class in the international arena and bagged 16 wickets in 14 ODIs at an economy of 3.97. The 29-year-old will look to put her best foot forward in the tournament and commence WPL on a high note.

#2 Pooja Vastrakar - Mumbai Indians

India v Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

The Women's T20 Challenge, which was played last year, saw Pooja Vastrakar end the tournament as the highest wicket-taker while playing for the Supernovas.

The right-armer scalped six times across three innings, with her best figures in the tournament being 4/12.

The WPL will be a much bigger tournament than the Women's T20 Challenge and it will be interesting to see if Vastrakar can maintain her fitness and deliver the goods for Mumbai Indians in the WPL.

The Mumbai-based franchise will be hopeful that the young pacer gives her all in the upcoming clash.

#1 Ashleigh Gardner - Gujarat Giants

The joint-most expensive overseas purchase at the WPL 2023 auction (₹3.20 crore), Ashleigh Gardner will be one of the most crucial players for Gujarat Giants.

The wily Australian spinner has been in red-hot form of late. Gardner was named the Player of the Tournament at the recently-concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, where she bagged 10 wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.25.

Her best figures in the mega event were 5/12, highlighting that once she gets going, she can run through any batting lineup in the tournament.

