WPL 2023: Best playing XI of Week 1 ft. Harmanpreet Kaur, Shreyanka Patil

The first week of WPL 2023 has been quite a cracker. Eight matches have already been completed and packed crowds, individual brilliance, and shocks and surprises aplenty have defined these contests.

While the Mumbai Indians (MI) remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament as of now, the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to open their account in four attempts.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and UP Warriorz (UPW) have both won two out of three games while Gujarat Giants (GG) have a solitary win against their name.

A number of players stood out from the pack courtesy of some exhilarating batting and bowling displays.

Here, we pick the best playing XI from Week 1 of WPL 2023 under the same premise of a maximum of four overseas players, unless the fifth is from an Associate nation.

Openers - Alyssa Healy (wk) and Meg Lanning

The Australian duo of Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning headline the opening combination in this playing XI. While UP Warriorz skipper Healy started off slowly, she blazed her way to form with the highest score of the tournament, carting the RCB attack around for an unbeaten 96.

While Healy pips Yastika Bhatia for the wicket-keeper's slot, DC skipper Lanning has been the standout batter so far in WPL 2023.

With 185 runs at an average of 61.67 and a strike rate of 146.82, the Orange Cap currently sits on her head.

Middle order - Hayley Matthews, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, and Shreyanka Patil

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has blazed away in the powerplay for MI and is currently the second-highest run-scorer in WPL 2023.

She has stroked her way to 156 runs at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 156, apart from snaring six wickets with her off-spin at an economy rate of 6.11.

Gujarat Giants' Harleen Deol has delivered a couple of pivotal innings, having scored 113 runs so far at 37.67 and a strike rate of 143.03.

Her teammate Dayalan Hemalatha, too, has showcased her improved hitting range as a finisher, having scored 66 runs in the lower middle order at a rate of 153.48.

Sandwiched between them is their India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The MI skipper has managed just 76 runs at this point but has only batted twice while remaining unbeaten in one of those.

Her stellar half-century set the tone for WPL 2023 in the curtain-raiser and her astute leadership thus far sees her walk in as the side's captain.

While WPL 2023 has been tough for RCB, Shreyanka Patil has emerged as a big positive. The off-spinning all-rounder has laid down a marker with pivotal cameos and outstanding field manipulation, while also mixing her pace and lengths with the ball.

She has tallied 49 runs at a strike rate of 168.96 while picking up two wickets at an economy rate in excess of 11.

Her performances transcend the sheer weight of numbers, though, and she has clearly been one of the finds of the tournament. Patil and Matthews make this XI as the lead all-rounders.

Bowlers - Deepti Sharma, Kim Garth, Tara Norris and Saika Ishaque

On either side of an ordinary outing against the Capitals, Deepti Sharma turned in stellar performances with the ball for the Warriorz.

She hasn't lit up the tournament yet with runs but, with five wickets in three matches, has been at her very best with the ball.

The duo of Kim Garth and Tara Norris headline the fast-bowling duo for this playing XI. Both seamers bagged a five-wicket haul on debut, with USA's Norris achieving the feat against RCB and Garth, who was drafted in by the Giants as Deandra Dottin's replacement, doing so against the Warriorz.

Norris makes this playing XI as the fifth overseas player since she hails from an Associate Cricket Nation.

Saika Ishaque has been the standout bowler thus far in WPL 2023. The left-arm tweaker has turbocharged MI with nine scalps from just three games while maintaining a sub-five economy rate.

It's safe to say an Indian call-up isn't too far away for her, is it?

Best playing XI from Week 1 of WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning, Hayley Matthews, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Kim Garth, Tara Norris, Saika Ishaque.

