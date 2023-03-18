WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs GG encounter 

Two teams who have largely underperformed so far, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG), are set to cross swords in Match 16 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 18.

Both franchises are at the foot of the . Gujarat have won only two of their six matches and are in fourth place. RCB, meanwhile, faced five straight defeats before enjoying their elusive first win in their previous outing against UP Warriorz (UPW).

Both teams, however, are not yet out of the tournament and will do their best to outfox each other in order to increase their hopes for qualification.

Despite the pitches deteriorating a bit, batters have found it easy to put away opposition bowlers largely due to shorter boundaries. As both GG and RCB have some world-beating batters in their ranks, it would be intriguing to see who comes out on top.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs GG encounter:

#3 Harleen Deol - GG

Harleen Deol has been the only Gujarat batter to look comfortable in almost every game. The right-hander has provided stability to the Giants' inconsistent top and middle order.

Deol is the highest run-getter for her franchise, accumulating 186 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 124.83 across six innings.

The onus will once again be on the 24-year-old to pile on the runs for Gujarat and utilize her good form with the bat.

#2 Ellyse Perry - RCB

Ellyse Perry has been a shining light in what has otherwise been a lackluster season for the Bangalore team, as she has enjoyed decent starts in every league game thus far.

While the Australian legend has taken only three wickets across six innings, she has made her presence felt with the willow. The 32-year-old has scored 205 runs at an average of 41 across six innings.

The second-highest run-getter of the tournament so far, Perry will want to add to her tally on Saturday.

#1 Ashleigh Gardner - GG

The Player of the Tournament in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Ashleigh Gardner impressed everyone with her wily off-break bowling (10 wickets at an average of 12.5).

Having said that, Gardner's ability with the bat is also a secret to none. The 25-year-old bats at No. 4 for Australia and has scored 1,176 runs at an average of 28 for her national side.

Gujarat Giants

Vital wickets with the ball



was the chief architect of our 𝐖 against DC. 🦁



was the chief architect of our win against DC.

While she has blown hot and cold with the bat for GG in the WPL so far, Gardner came up with a match-winning 51-run knock against Delhi in the side's previous outing. The right-hander, who has got a wide range of shots in her arsenal, will be determined to repeat her heroics and continue her form against RCB as well.

