WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's UPW vs MI clash 

With the aim of making it four wins from four, Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns with UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 10 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

Although MI have won all three of their games so far in comprehensive fashion, they will be wary of their upcoming opponents, UPW, who swatted aside Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous outing to make it two wins in three matches.

In their previous outing at the Brabourne Stadium, UP spinners showcased that tight lines and lengths put the batters in trouble. However, the second innings, where Alyssa Healy went berserk for her 96-run knock, also stood true to the batting-friendly nature of the surface.

A high-scoring encounter between MI and UPW might be on the cards tonight.

On that note, here's a look at the three batters who are likely to score the most runs in today's WPL match between MI and UPW:

#3 Hayley Matthews - MI

Hayley Matthews is Mumbai's top run-scorer in WPL [WPLT20]

Hayley Matthews continues the Mumbai franchise's love affair with the Caribbean by showcasing her electrifying power up the order.

The West Indies skipper has taken the tournament by storm as she is the highest run-getter for MI with 156 runs in three games. In the previous two matches, Matthews has smashed an unbeaten 77 (off 38 balls) and a 30-ball 32 to comfortably steer her side to chase the target against Bangalore and Delhi.

While it may be slightly more tricky against UP, given their top-class bowling, the Caribbean hitter will aim to maintain her explosive form.

#2 Harmanpreet Kaur - MI

Harmanpreet Kaur is a star performer for MI.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is probably the face of Indian cricket and the WPL. The modern-day legend of the game has mustered over 2000 runs in franchise cricket and over 3000 runs in international cricket.

She even set the stage on fire in the tournament opener when she clobbered 14 fours en route to a fantastic 65 off just 30 balls.

While Kaur hasn't had a decent chance to bat in the previous two games, she will be rearing to stamp her authority on the opposition bowlers once again.

#1 Alyssa Healy - UPW

Alyssa Healy for UP Warriorz [WLT20]

One of the most iconic women's T20 batters, Alyssa Healy has mustered almost 6,500 T20 runs.

Unfortunately, for UPW, she did not perform well in the team's first two matches, scoring 7 and 24, respectively. However, she played a vital role in their chase against Bangalore in the previous match.

The Australian international wreaked havoc, scoring 96* off just 47 deliveries. Thanks to their partnership, the Warriorz chased down 139 runs in just 13 overs and that’s a big positive going forward.

Healy will definitely be looking forward to making an impact once again on Sunday.

