WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's UPW vs RCB encounter 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will still be in search of their first win when they face UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 13 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The upcoming game is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, March 15.

It has been a forgetful inaugural season for RCB so far, losing all five fixtures. Alongside the poor form of skipper Smriti Mandhana, the Bangalore franchise has failed to put up decent performances with their bowling unit also looking in shambles.

UPW, meanwhile, are yet to win back-to-back games in the tournament. They are placed third on the points table, with two wins in four games so far and a win on Wednesday might solidify their chances of bagging a qualification spot.

The inaugural edition of the WPL has seen some high-scoring encounters. Moreover, both UPW and RCB have some world-beating batters on their roster as well.

On that note, here's a look at the three batters who are likely to score the most runs in today's WPL match between RCB and UPW.

#3 Tahlia McGrath - UPW

Tahlia McGrath in action for UP Warriorz. [WPLT20]

After recording a golden duck in her very first game of the campaign, Tahlia McGrath has batted magnificently.

With a strike rate of 159.09, the 27-year-old has scored 140 runs across three innings so far and with that, she is currently the second-leading run-scorer for UPW.

The No. 1 ranked ICC women's T20I batter holds huge responsibility as a solid middle-order batter for her side and will look to continue her great form going against RCB as well.

#2 Ellyse Perry - RCB

Ellyse Perry in action for RCB [WPLT20]

Perhaps the only RCB batter who has enjoyed a start in every league game so far, Ellyse Perry has been a shining light in what has been a dull campaign for the Bangalore franchise.

While the Australian legend is yet to make a mark with the ball in hand, she has made her presence felt with the willow, scoring 195 runs at an average of 48.7 across five innings. Perry, the second-highest run-getter of the tournament so far, would love to add to her tally on Wednesday.

She also scored 52 runs off 39 against UP in the reverse fixture and remains a big threat to the opposition.

#1 Alyssa Healy - UPW

Alyssa Healy is in red-hot form for UPW [WPLT20]

While her opening partners have failed to get going, Alyssa Healy has held her fort admirably and has been a linchpin to her side's success.

The UPW skipper has set the tournament alight with her batting exploits and has lived up to her status as one of the most explosive batters in the game.

Scoring 185 runs at an average of 61.7 and at a strike rate of 156.78, Healy is currently the third-highest run-getter in WPL 2023.

Notably, the 32-year-old wreaked havoc in the last match against RCB, scoring 96* off just 47 deliveries and thus, if she can repeat her heroics, UP can very well hand the Smriti Mandhana-led side their sixth defeat of the season and put curtains on their qualifier hopes.

