WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the final between MI and DC 

The stage is set for two of the most in-form franchises in Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) to cross swords in the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26.

Both teams will try to establish their bragging rights over the other with a date set for ultimate glory. The two teams have played thrilling cricket that has swept the WPL by storm throughout the entire campaign.

With victories in all five of their opening games, MI got the tournament off to an amazing start. Before DC blew them away with four victories in their last five games, they were on track to finish the league stage as table-toppers.

The final promises to be another exciting matchup since the two teams have already defeated one another in the competition.

While a fresh and good batting surface is expected for the final, bowlers from both franchises will need to bowl tight lines to lure the opposition batters into their trap.

On that note, let's take a look at the three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the much-awaited WPL 2023 final between MI and DC.

#3 Shikha Pandey - DC

Shikha Pandey celebrating with her DC teammates [WPLT20]

Having remained wicketless in her last outing, senior seamer Shikha Pandey failed to make a mark in the two overs she bowled against UP Warriorz.

Having said that, Pandey is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for Delhi so far, having scalped 10 wickets at an average of 18.8 and an economy of 6.71.

The right-arm pacer will look to outdo the Mumbai batters today and help her team gain an upper hand in the crunch tie.

#2 Amelia Kerr - MI

Amelia Kerr celebrating a wicket with her team [WPLT20]

While she has blown hot and cold with the bat so far, Amelia Kerr has been nothing less than a vital asset with the ball in hand for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Kerr has been a constant threat, outfoxing several batters with her wily off-spin and has 13 wickets to show for her efforts.

Having taken nine scalps in her last six outings, the Kiwi international will be determined to stamp her authority and add to her tally on Sunday.

#1 Saika Ishaque - MI

Saika Ishaque has been in superlative form [WPLT20]

Probably the find of the season, Saika Ishaque began the campaign on the best possible note, wreaking havoc on the opposition batters with her guile. She leapfrogged everyone and was the record wicket-taker in the WPL for a large part of the season.

However, a slump saw Ishaque go wicketless in three consecutive matches before the Bengal-born cricketer finally ended the dry spell against Bangalore.

She followed it up with another two-wicket haul in the Eliminator against UP. The 27-year-old will look to take her game forward in the final and reclaim her spot as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

