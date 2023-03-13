WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's clash between DC and RCB 

Two teams at opposite ends of the table — Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — are set to lock horns in Match 11 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The highly anticipated encounter will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 13.

The Delhi unit are in a fine run of form at the moment. They appear to be the second-best team in the competition behind the high-flying Mumbai Indians (MI) and are likely to seal a qualification spot.

RCB, on the other hand, are virtually out of the competition. Having started as tournament favorites, Bangalore have endured four crushing defeats so far and continue to search for that elusive first win.

The last time a WPL game took place at the DY Patil Stadium, the team batting first could only manage 105/9 in 20 overs. The match saw some early movement being generated off the surface.

Bowlers from both the DC and RCB camps will be looking to make full use of the conditions on offer in Mumbai. On that note, let's take a look at the top three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's match.

#3 Renuka Singh Thakur - RCB

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

RCB's bowling unit has been woeful so far, to say the least. They haven't been prolific in the four games they have played and the onus will be on their premier bowlers to make a mark, including Renuka Singh Thakur.

The Indian pacer is one of the most sought-after new-ball bowlers in the women's division and her ability to swing the ball both ways could generate problems for the opposition batters.

The ace pacer has featured in four matches and managed to pick up only one wicket at an economy of 9.00. She will look to showcase her bowling might on Monday and dismantle Delhi’s batting line-up.

#2 Jess Jonassen - DC

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



An all-round performance to give us back-to-back wins tonight



#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #DCvUPW From scoring 65 in the last 5 overs to conceding only 33 in the PowerplayAn all-round performance to give us back-to-back wins tonight From scoring 65 in the last 5 overs to conceding only 33 in the Powerplay 👏An all-round performance to give us back-to-back wins tonight ❤️💙 #YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #DCvUPW https://t.co/HHRgiZP3Vd

Australia's left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen has spearheaded Delhi's spin department well so far. If she hasn't picked up a wicket in each game, Jonassen has made sure not to leak runs at a brisk pace.

In the game against UP, Jonassen bowled a breathtaking spell of 3/43. She followed that up with some wily bowling against Gujarat, giving away just 19 runs in her quota of four overs.

The 30-year-old knows how to run proceedings in the middle overs and will be determined to shine against RCB.

#1 Marizanne Kapp

Delhi's hero from their last game, Marizanne Kapp wreaked havoc on the Gujarat batters as she put on a sensational display of pace bowling. She rattled the opposition batters and danced them to her tunes of swing bowling.

After picking up just a solitary wicket in the first three games, Kapp returned with figures of 5/15 - the best individual bowling figures in the WPL so far. The RCB batters will have be on their toes against the ace South African all-rounder, who will look to replicate her heroics from the last game.

Poll : 0 votes