WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's GG vs DC clash 

With the games coming thick and fast, Match 9 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) will witness Gujarat Giants (GG) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC). The game will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday, March 11.

Gujarat will enter the match on the back of a terrific 11-run win in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While losing their captain Beth Mooney in the tournament-opener was a setback for GG, the franchise will hope to continue their momentum and aim for the qualification spot.

Delhi, meanwhile, started the competition in terrific fashion, winning two back-to-back fixtures. They, however, stumbled against the high-flying Mumbai Indians (MI) and lost the encounter comprehensively.

The Meg Lanning-led side will look to put their loss against Mumbai behind them and get back on the winning track against the Giants.

Both GG and DC will look to outdo each other and put up a show at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium. The ground has seen multiple high-scoring encounters in the tournament so far and bowlers from both teams will need to step up in the upcoming contest.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three bowlers who could be amongst the wickets in the upcoming match between GG and DC.

#3 Kim Garth - GG

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

Replacing Deandra Dottin in the squad, Kim Garth began her WPL campaign on a positive note with a five-wicket haul against UP Warriorz (UPW) last week. The 26-year-old right-armer wreaked havoc on the UPW batting unit as she single-handedly made in-roads to put her side in a dominant position.

In the next game, however, she failed to live up to the expectations and went wicketless against Bangalore.

The right-arm pacer, who can generate some swing with the new ball, will be looking to get herself back among the wickets in the upcoming fixture.

#2 Tara Norris - DC

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Banlgalore v Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals' highest wicket-taker in the WPL, Tara Norris, created history when she took a five-wicket haul against Bangalore. She claimed superlative figures of 5/29 to become the first-ever player from an associate nation (USA) to claim a fifer in either the WPL or the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the next two games, however, the left-arm pacer has taken just a solitary wicket. While the DC unit struggled to pick up wickets in their previous game against MI, Norris will be determined to help her team this time around.

#1 Ashleigh Gardner - GG

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

The joint-most expensive overseas purchase at the WPL 2023 auction (₹3.20 crore), Ashleigh Gardner came onto her own in the recent fixture against Bangalore.

After the first two games, where Gardner took just one wicket, she made a valuable contribution against RCB, scalping three times. She returned with brilliant bowling figures of 3/31 in her four overs to hand her side their first victory of the tournament.

The No. 1 ranked women's T20I all-rounder has over 100 T20 wickets to her name and would love to add to her tally on Saturday.

