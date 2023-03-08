WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's GGT vs RCB encounter 

In another exciting fixture, Gujarat Giants (GGT) are set to square off against Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 6 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on March 8.

The two sides have started their respective campaigns with two consecutive losses and will be looking to open their accounts on Wednesday.

Despite the two teams appearing terrific on paper, the results have not quite gone their way. As the matches come thick and fast, the two teams will not only look for results in their favor but also hope to win by a big margin considering their dismal net run rate.

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium proved to be a merry one for the batters on the last occasion and it is expected to remain the same today. However, bowling tight lines and lengths could help bowlers create pressure on the batters.

On that note, let's take a look at the three possible bowlers who are expected to be amongst wickets in the clash between GGT and RCB.

#3 Ashleigh Gardner - GGT

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

Much was expected from Gujarat's most expensive purchase at the WPL 2023 auction (₹3.20 crore), Ashleigh Gardner. The Australian, however, hasn't been up to the mark as of yet. In the two matches she has bowled in, the off-spinner has produced only a solitary wicket while leaking runs at an economy of nine.

Despite this, one would back her to perform given her recent form with her national side. Gardner was named the Player of the Tournament at the recently concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, where she bagged 10 wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.25.

Gardner's best figures at the mega-event were 5/12, highlighting that once she gets going, she can run through any batting lineup in the tournament.

#2 Renuka Singh - RCB

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

RCB's bowling unit has been woeful, to say the least so far. They haven't been prolific in the two games they have played. The onus will be on their premier bowlers to make a mark, including Renuka Singh Thakur.

The Indian pacer is one of the most sought-after new-ball bowlers in the women's division and her ability to swing the ball both ways could generate problems for the Gujarat openers. Renuka will be determined to claim her first WPL wicket on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan 🤌



📸: Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur catching up with MI Global Head of Cricket Development, Zaheer Khan.



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL2023 We live for these moments!📸: Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur catching up with MI Global Head of Cricket Development, Zaheer Khan. We live for these moments! 💙🤌📸: Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur catching up with MI Global Head of Cricket Development, Zaheer Khan. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL2023 https://t.co/r2vOS1JFn7

#1 Kim Garth - GGT

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

Replacing Deandra Dottin in the squad, Kim Garth began her WPL campaign on a positive note as she picked up a five-wicket haul against UP Warriorz on Sunday, March 5. The 26-year-old right-armer wreaked havoc on the UPW batting unit as she single-handedly made inroads to place her side in a dominant position.

JioCinema @JioCinema



Watch all-rounder Kim Garth in from 6:30 PM on



#TATAWPL #CheerTheW Queen Kim the GiantWatch all-rounder Kim Garth in #GGvRCB , streamingfrom 6:30 PM on #JioCinema for all telecom operators! Queen Kim the Giant ❤️Watch all-rounder Kim Garth in #GGvRCB, streaming 🆓 from 6:30 PM on #JioCinema for all telecom operators!#TATAWPL #CheerTheW https://t.co/PSQZkJmDX9

While her performance was truly mesmerizing to witness, it remains to be seen if Garth can carry her form into the game against RCB as well.

