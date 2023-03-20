WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's MI vs DC match 

League-leaders Mumbai Indians (MI) will take the stage against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 18 of the ongoing season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The much-awaited fixture will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, March 20.

Mumbai have played some exhilarating cricket in the marquee tournament so far and were triumphant in their first five games, booking a spot in the playoffs. However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ran into a roadblock when UP Warriorz (UPW) handed them their first defeat of the season.

Delhi, meanwhile, have been the second-best team in the WPL, winning four of their six encounters. The Meg Lanning-led unit will certainly want to give Mumbai a tough time as they look to knock MI off the top spot.

The playing surfaces will undoubtedly become sluggish as the competition goes on. Consequently, the bowlers will control the action on the used Mumbai wickets despite a few high-scoring matches at the beginning of the competition.

On that note, let's take a look at the three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the much-awaited clash between MI and DC.

#3 Saika Ishaque - MI

Saika Ishaque in action for MI [WPLT20]

For a second consecutive game in the tournament, Saika Ishaque failed to bag even a solitary wicket in the match when she returned with the figures of 0/22 against UP.

It seems like the batters are happy to contend with the left-arm spinner as she has leaked runs at an economy rate of just 5.64, the most economical rate by any bowler in the WPL.

Mumbai will hope that the 27-year-old can rediscover the form that she displayed in the first four matches of the tournament. Ishaque will remain a big threat given that she is still the joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an average of 10.42.

#2 Shikha Pandey - DC

Shikha Pandey celebrating with her DC teammates [WPLT20]

Another bowler who remained wicketless in her last outing, Shikha Pandey failed to make a mark in the three overs she bowled against Gujarat. Having said that, Pandey is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for Delhi so far having scalped eight wickets at an average of 18.87 and an economy of 6.86.

Having remained wicketless against Gujarat, Pandey will want to pick up crucial wickets for her side against Mumbai and gain the upper hand in the crunch tie.

#1 Amelia Kerr - MI

Amelia Kerr has been in red-hot form for MI [WPLT20]

Mumbai should be cautious as the tournament's final stretch approaches given Amelia Kerr's mediocre recent batting form.

However, she has been a vital asset with the ball for her side, outfoxing several opposition batters with her wily off-spin. Kerr has been a constant threat with the ball and has ten wickets to show for her efforts.

Having taken six scalps in her last three outings, the Kiwi international will be determined to stamp her authority and add to her tally on Monday.

