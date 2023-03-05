WPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who could be the highest run-scorers in RCB vs DC match

The Women's Premier League (WPL) season kicked off with the Mumbai Indians registering a comprehensive victory by 143 runs against the Gujarat Giants in the opening contest of the season at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, March 4.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second game of the season at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday afternoon before Gujarat Giants face UP Warriorz in the second of the doubleheader games.

To kick things off on Sunday, the Smriti Mandhana and Bangalore side will take center stage alongside Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals unit. Both teams are stacked with quality names on display and will be looking to kick off their tournament with a win.

On that note, let's take a look at the three predicted top scorers from Sunday's encounter between the two sides:

#1 Smriti Mandhana

The captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was the most expensive player at the WPL auction in its inaugural year. The franchise spent ₹3.4 crores on acquiring the services of Smriti Mandhana and has also trusted her with the responsibility to lead the side.

As it works out, the Indian opener will be expected to lead from the front with her batting at the top of the order. It'll be fascinating to see if the price tag will play on her mind as she looks to establish her authority in the opening contest for her side in the WPL.

#2 Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues will be playing for the Delhi Capitals in the premier women's tournament alongside her international teammates, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey, to name a few. Coming off an impressive T20 World Cup where she played a match-winning knock against Pakistan, the expectations on Jemimah will be quite high.

The Mumbai batter is expected to open the batting for her new franchise, having already played the role successfully in the past for the Melbourne Renegades and the Northern Superchargers. Alongside Shafali at the top of the order, Rodrigues might be amongst the top run-scorers this season.

#3 Ellyse Perry

Considered as one of the greatest women cricketers of all time, Ellyse Perry will represent Bangalore in the WPL. The Australian all-rounder, who found herself out of the side in the shortest format until last year, has completely remodeled her game in the last year or so.

Batting in the middle order, Perry can not only display calmness in maturity in big situations but also drop between an anchor and an attacking mindset depending on the situation of the game. The ton of experience she brings is going to be unmatched and with her team's first game in the WPL, and there's a decent chance she will steal the headlines.

