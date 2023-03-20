WPL 2023: Predicting top 3 run scorers in GG vs UPW match

The Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) is heading into its closing stages with only four games to go in the league stages. The Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals have already booked their spots in the playoffs, which leaves one spot for the remaining three sides.

The UP Warriorz are in pole position to seal that slot and could do so if they win their upcoming match against the Gujarat Giants. The last time these two sides met, it was a thriller at the DY Patil Stadium, with Grace Harris taking the Warriorz home with a match-winning half-century.

Plenty has happened in the WPL 2023 since then with both sides searching for some consistency in their ranks. With this contest being a day game at the Brabourne Stadium, batting could be a tad tricky, which will put the onus on the batters to stand tall for their side.

On that note, we predict who could be the top three run-scorers in this WPL 2023 contest between the Gujarat Giants and the UP Warriorz:

#1 Laura Wolvaardt

After going unsold at the WPL 2023 Auction, Laura Wolvaardt made her way into the tournament as a replacement for Beth Mooney. The Gujarat Giants captain was injured in the opening game of the tournament and got ruled out of the tournament soon after.

Having played a couple of games for the Giants so far, Wolvaardt has notched up consecutive half-centuries for her side. After a scratchy 57 against the Delhi Capitals, the South African scored an impressive 68 in the previous outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. She will be looking to carry on her fine form.

#2 Alyssa Healy

The UP Warriorz captain has led her side admirably in this tournament so far. Her scintillating knock of 92 was one of the innings of the tournament in the early stages. She has scored 194 runs in the tournament till now, including a couple of half-centuries.

At an average of 380.80 and a strike rate of 148.09 in the tournament, Alyssa Healy has been making sure her side gets off to good starts more often than not. When the going gets tough, she is one of those players who definitely gets going. With plenty riding on this encounter, expect the Warriorz captain to raise her game.

#3 Grace Harris

Grace Harris made a name for herself in this tournament with her destructive match-winning knock against the Gujarat Giants when these two sides last met. The all-rounder has scored 144 runs in this tournament in four innings, including a half-century.

The Australian all-rounder is a vital cog in this Warriorz unit in the WPL this season, being one of the most destructive finishers in the tournament. Having dominated the Giants bowlers before, she would fancy another big outing this time.

