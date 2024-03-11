WPL 2024: 3 landmarks reached in DC's slender 1-run win vs RCB in Match 17

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat in Match 17 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi on Sunday, March 10. This narrow win for DC makes them the second franchise, after the Mumbai Indians (MI), to qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs.

The Capitals got off to a flying start after opting to bat first. Openers Meg Lanning (29) and Shafali Verma (23) put on a quick-fire fifty-run partnership within the powerplay.

After Shafali's dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues joined Lanning and continued the momentum. Rodrigues played a crucial knock, scoring a well-paced half-century (58 off 36), to help Delhi post a competitive total of 181 runs on the board.

Bangalore's chase started decently despite losing Smriti Mandhana (5) early on. Ellyse Perry looked in magnificent touch, while Sophie Molineux made 33 off 30 deliveries.

However, an unfortunate run-out of Perry on 49 swung the momentum back to DC, leaving RCB needing 74 runs off the last six overs.

Richa Ghosh then launched a counter-attack, single-handedly keeping RCB in the hunt. She scored a blazing 51 off just 29 balls, including a six off the penultimate ball of the innings. With two runs needed off the last ball, RCB's hopes were dashed as Ghosh was run out on the final delivery.

This tight loss has complicated RCB's qualification for the WPL playoffs for the second season in a row. The Smriti Mandhana-led side now need to win their last league game against MI to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

With this highly entertaining encounter between DC and RCB now a part of history, let's take a look at the three big landmarks that were reached during the game.

#3 Second-most POTM awards at the age of 23 in Women's T20s

Jemimah Rodrigues receiving POTM awards vs RCB

Jemimah Rodrigues has been Delhi's match-winner in recent games. She made a remarkable 33-ball 69* against Mumbai and delivered once again on Sunday.

Her 58-run knock was a delight to watch, which also earned her the Player of the Match (POTM) award against RCB. This is now Jemimah's 15th POTM award in T20 cricket.

The Indian batter has won the second-most POTM awards among players at the age of 23 in Women's T20s. MI's Amelia Kerr has bagged 16 Player of the Match awards in her career so far, which is the most on the list.

#2 Shreyanka Patil is now RCB's highest wicket-taker in WPL

Shreyanka Patil missed the last two games for Banglore due to injury. She made a comeback into the side against Delhi and instantly showcased her skills.

She started off brilliantly, sending back DC skipper Meg Lanning in her first over. Shreyanka was top-notch in death overs. She bowled the 18th and 20th over and leaked only nine runs while claiming three more wickets.

Shreyanka ended her spell with figures of 4/26, making her the highest wicket-taker for RCB in WPL history. She now has 12 wickets in as many innings. The 21-year-old has overtaken Sobhana Asha on the list, who has 10 wickets to her name.

#1 Third-fastest fifty in WPL by an Indian

Jemimah Rodrigues came up with a startling knock

Jemimah Rodrigues was quite magnificent to watch on Sunday. Coming out to bat at No. 3 slot, the 23-year-old made 58 runs at a strike rate of 161.11 and hammered eight boundaries and a six in the process.

She registered her second half-century of the season in only 26 balls, which is now the third-fastest by an Indian in WPL history.

Shafali Verma (in 19 balls) and Harmanpreet Kaur (in 22 balls) are the only Indians who have recorded faster WPL fifties than Jemimah. Interestingly, Jemimah also made a 27-ball fifty earlier this season against Mumbai.

