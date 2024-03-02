WPL 2024: 3 milestones reached during UPW's superb six-wicket win over GG in Match 8

The UP Warriorz secured a convincing six-wicket victory over the Gujarat Giants in Match 8 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Friday, March 1.

The match, held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, saw a dominant performance from the UP Warriorz bowlers followed by a composed chase from their batters.

The Giants, after being put to bat first, got off to a decent start with openers Beth Mooney (16) and Laura Wolvaardt (28) stitching together a 40-run partnership. However, the UPW bowlers, led by Sophie Ecclestone, tightened their grip on the innings, claiming wickets at regular intervals.

The Giants were eventually restricted to a total of 142/5 runs in their 20 overs, GG's highest team score of the season so far.

In reply, UPW made a rocking start, courtesy of Alyssa Healy's 21-ball 33. While they lost a couple of wickets in the middle, a match-winning knock from Grace Harris completely blew away GG. Harris made a remarkable 60* and helped UPW bag two more crucial points in WPL 2024.

On that note, let's take a look at three landmarks that were reached during the encounter on Friday:

#3 Grace Harris is now the highest run-getter for UP Warriorz in WPL history

Grace Harris with her first WPL 2024 fifty

En route to her unbeaten 60 against GG, Grace Harris became the highest run-getter for the UP Warriorz across both the WPL seasons.

The star Australian all-rounder, who has played nine innings for the franchise, has accumulated 383 runs at a strike rate of 166.52.

She has surpassed Alyssa Healy on the list. The UPW skipper has so far made 337 runs in 13 games.

Harris is also the current Orange Cap holder in WPL 2024. She has taken the cap from Smriti Mandhana (130 runs). In the ongoing edition, Harris has amassed 153 runs at an average of 76.50.

#2 Chamari Athapaththu is the first player from Sri Lanka to play in the WPL

Chamari Athapaththu while playing a shot vs GG

It created a huge buzz when Chamari Athapaththu went unsold during the second WPL auction last year. She had a fabulous 2023, where she not only did a remarkable job for Sri Lanka but also for a couple of franchises across the globe.

However, an injury to Lauren Bell brought Athapaththu in as a replacement player for the UP Warriorz. She warmed the bench in the first two games of the season but featured in her maiden WPL game against GG.

In doing so, she has become the first-ever player from Sri Lanka to play in the WPL.

#1 Grace Harris now has the best batting average in WPL history

Grace Harris during the presentation ceremony

Grace Harris, bought for ₹75 lakh during the maiden WPL auction, has arguably proven to be the shrewdest signing of all. She has emerged as one of the best middle-order dashers in the league.

After her unbeaten 60 against the Giants on Friday, the 30-year-old has achieved a significant landmark. Harris now boasts the highest batting average in the league's history.

The right-handed batter has an average of 63.83, surpassing Sabbhineni Meghana's 62.50. Harris has also amassed an impressive 383 runs compared to Meghana's 125.

Harris complements her exceptional average with a phenomenal strike rate of 166.52, which also ranks second in the tournament behind Shafali Verma's 168.35 (among batters with 150-plus runs).

