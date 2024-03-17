WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s DC vs RCB final

The runners-up of WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC), will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the WPL 2024 final in Delhi tonight (March 17).

DC beat RCB twice during the group stages. The first triumph was in Bangalore by a comfortable margin of 25 runs and the second was in Delhi by just one run.

Expand Tweet

While DC qualified for the final by topping the points table, RCB beat Mumbai MI in an intense eliminator.

RCB and DC are yet to win the coveted IPL or WPL title; history will be created tonight in Delhi.

On that note, here is a look at three milestones that could be broken in the final:

#1 Marizanne Kapp could bowl the most number of maiden overs in a single edition of WPL

Marizanne Kapp has bowled two maiden overs each in WPL 2023 and WPL 2024

WPL 2023 witnessed three bowlers — Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, and Marizanne Kapp — bowling two maiden overs each.

In WPL 2024, only Kapp has bowled two maiden overs. If Kapp bowls one more maiden, she will become the only bowler in WPL history to bowl more than two maidens in a season.

Kapp has been exceptional for DC in WPL 2024, taking 11 wickets at 14.18.

#2 Ellyse Perry could score the most runs in a WPL season

Expand Tweet

Ellyse Perry has been in exceptional form with both bat and ball in WPL 2024. The Aussie all-rounder has scored 312 runs at a stunning average of 62.4 and a strike rate of 130.54. She is the highest run-getter in WPL 2024, four runs ahead of her Aussie teammate Meg Lanning.

Lanning was the top run-getter in WPL 2023 with 345 runs. Perry needs to score 34 to go past Lanning and become the leading run-scorer in a WPL season. However, the DC skipper is also in contention to top the run charts for the second consecutive season.

#3 Smriti Mandhana could become the third-highest run-getter in WPL 2024

Smriti Mandhana is currently the fifth-highest run-getter in WPL 2024. The south-paw has scored 269 runs in nine innings.

Mandhana is 16 runs short of Beth Mooney and 26 short of Deepti Sharma. If Mandhana scores more than 26 in the final, she will be amongst the top three run-getters in WPL 2024.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App