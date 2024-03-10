WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s DC vs RCB match

The 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Delhi are currently placed second in the standings, and a win here would seal their playoff berth. Bangalore, on the other hand, are third in the points table with three wins from six games.

The two teams have met each other three times in the past, with the Capitals emerging victorious in all of them. They will look to continue their winning run, while Bangalore will want to change their fortunes.

On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today's DC vs RCB match.

#1 Smriti Mandhana could go past Meg Lanning to become the highest run-scorer in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana has been in scintillating form with the bat in this edition of the tournament. She has amassed 243 runs in six matches at an average of 40.50, including two half-centuries.

Mandhana is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the competition and trails Meg Lanning by 18 runs. If the left-handed batter manages to outscore Lanning by at least 19 runs on Sunday, she will go past the Aussie to become the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

#2 Shafali Verma could replace Alyssa Healy as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the WPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shafali Verma is one of the most swashbuckling openers in the game of cricket. She is a nightmare for bowlers when she gets going.

Overall, Shafali has accumulated 423 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of almost 170. She is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

If she manages to score two runs against Bangalore, Shafali will replace Alyssa Healy as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

#3 Smriti Mandhana is two maximums short of becoming the batter with the most sixes in WPL 2024

Mandhana has led the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the front this season. She has scored 243 runs at an average of 40.50, including two fifties. Overall, the opener has smacked 10 maximums and is second on the list of batters with the most sixes this season.

If Mandhana hits two sixes against the Delhi Capitals, she will leapfrog Shafali Verma and become the batter with the most sixes in WPL 2024.

