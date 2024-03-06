WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s GG vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the 13th match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, March 6.

Gujarat have had a worrisome campaign so far, losing all four games. They are placed at the bottom of the standings and are virtually out of the playoff race. Led by Beth Mooney, the Giants will look to script a turnaround and put their best feet forward starting tonight.

Bangalore, on the other hand, are second in the standings, just behind Delhi Capitals. They have won three out of five games and will look to keep their winning momentum going to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today's GG vs RCB match.

#1 Asha Shobana could equal Jess Jonassen as the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Asha Shobana has been extremely impressive this season. She has already picked up a five-wicket haul and currently has seven wickets from five games.

Shobana has a good chance of equalling Jess Jonnasen's tally of nine wickets on Wednesday. If she manages to pick up two more scalps, the RCB cricketer can equal Jonnasen's tally, who is currently the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2024.

#2 Sabbhineni Meghana could go past Alice Capsey to be the third-highest run-scorer this season

Sabbhineni Meghana has had a breakthrough season in the WPL. The 27-year-old right-handed batter has made some useful contributions with the bat for RCB, amassing 164 runs in five games at an average of 41.

If Meghana can score four more runs against Gujarat on Wednesday, she will go past Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey to be the third-highest run-scorer of the season. Capsey has accumulated 167 runs in four innings, including a half-century.

#3 Smriti Mandhana could leapfrog Shafali Verma on the list of most sixes hit in WPL 2024

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana has been in scintillating form this year. She is currently the highest scorer in the tournament with 219 runs from five games at a strike rate of 154.22. Overall, she has struck eight sixes and 30 boundaries.

If Mandhana manages to hit four more sixes against a depleted Gujarat Giants bowling attack, she will be the batter to hit the most maximums this season.

The left-handed batter will go past Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma, who currently occupies the top spot with eight sixes.

