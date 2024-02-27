WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s RCB vs GG match 

The action in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) continues with a contest between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 27.

Both sides have made a rather contrasting start to the season. RCB showed resilience to ward off the UP Warriorz in a hard-fought encounter to record their first set of points in the table. GG, on the other hand, fell to a tame defeat at the hands of the defending champions. To make matters worse, there were not many positives for the side as well.

The upcoming contest, like all others, will present a chance for the players to attain some records as well as help the team's cause with their contributions.

On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today’s RCB vs GG WPL 2024 clash.

#1 Asha Sobhana can reclaim the Purple Cap from Amelia Kerr

Asha Sobhana almost single-handedly dragged RCB to a win in her team's WPL 2024 opening clash with a five-wicket haul. The leg-spinner bowled a brilliant spell to gain a strong head start in the Purple Cap race.

However, she has been shifted to second place following Amelia Kerr's brilliant four-fer in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) win over GG on Sunday. The New Zealand international had picked up a couple of wickets during the season opener as well, taking her wickets tally to six.

Sobhana is only one wicket away from reclaiming the spot, and with the form that she has shown recently, there is a high chance that she will end up atop the wicket-taking charts

#2 Ellyse Perry can become RCB's leading run scorer in WPL history

Ellyse Perry did not begin her season on a positive note after being dismissed for just eight runs against the UP Warriorz (UPW). Being a vital cog in the middle order for RCB, she must be among the runs for the side, sooner or later.

She is only six runs behind Sophie Devine in the run-scoring charts for RCB in the WPL. The veteran New Zealand opener has scored 267 runs in nine innings while Perry currently has 261 runs to her name in the competition so far.

Although the record depends on how Devine fares with the bat at the top of the innings, the Australian all-rounder has a decent chance of surpassing the tally if she gets into a good groove tonight.

#3 Ashleigh Gardner can become GG's leading wicket-taker in WPL history

Ashleigh Gardner is the franchise's most important player considering the dual role she brings to the team. She is already the leading run scorer in GG's history with 219 runs to her name - nine more than Harleen Deol's tally in the WPL.

Along with the record of the leading run-scorer of the franchise, the off-spinner could potentially become GG's leading wicket-taker as well. With 10 wickets to her name in nine matches, she is only one scalp away from matching Kim Garth's tally.

The Australian pacer has picked up 11 wickets in seven matches to her name, and her record is bound to be broken eventually, considering that she is not a part of the franchise anymore. Garth was released by the franchise during the off-season.

Which of the aforementioned records will be breached in the upcoming clash between RCB and GG in the WPL 2024? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App