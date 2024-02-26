WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s UPW vs DC match

UP Warriorz (UPW) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the fourth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Both teams lost their opening match of the tournament and will be desperate to bounce back. While Delhi went down against defending champions Mumbai Indians on the opening night, UP went down fighting against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The defeat shouldn't deter any of the teams as they were right in the game till the very last balls. They will hope to come all guns blazing in search of their maiden win in the season.

The match will present players from both camps to achieve some milestones. On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today’s UPW vs DC match.

#1 Alice Capsey can go past Harmanpreet Kaur to be the highest scorer in WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Alice Capsey had an excellent start to her WPL 2024 campaign. The 19-year-old smashed a swashbuckling 75 off just 53 balls at a strike rate of 141.50.

She is just 26 runs short of leapfrogging Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as the top-scorer of the season. Given the form Capsey is in, she has a very good chance of going past Harmanpreet on Monday night.

#2 Meg Lanning can go past Harmanpreet Kaur as the highest scorer in WPL history

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur eclipsed Meg Lanning to be the highest run-scorer in the tournament on Sunday with an unbeaten 46 runs knock against Gujarat Giants. The right-hander currently has 382 runs from 12 matches at an average of 47.75.

Lanning, who will be in action on Monday, has an excellent chance of reclaiming her position. She needs only seven runs to displace Harmanpreet from the top spot on the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament's history.

The former Australian skipper has amassed 376 runs from 10 games, including two half-centuries.

#3 Alice Capsey can go past Richa Ghosh on the list of most boundaries

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was in song during her team's game against UP Warriorz. She struck 12 boundaries during her 62-run knock. She is currently the batter with the most boundaries in the season.

Alice Capsey, who struck eight boundaries and three sixes during her 75-run knock, has a very good chance of leapfrogging Richa on Monday. Capsey needs to hit five boundaries on Monday to go past Richa's tally of 12.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App