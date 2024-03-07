WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s UPW vs MI match

The 14th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see UP Warriorz (UPW) go up against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 7. Both teams will be desperate for a win with the race for the playoffs heating up.

Mumbai are currently third in the standings with six points from five games, while the Warriorz are placed fourth with two wins. The last time the two teams met in WPL 2024, UP convincingly thrashed the defending champions by seven wickets in Bengaluru.

The upcoming game will offer players to attain a few milestones. On that note, let's take a look at three records that could be broken in today's UPW vs MI match.

#1 Grace Harris could enter the top 3 highest run-scorers in WPL 2024

UP Warriorz all-rounder Grace Harris has been a brute force for her side in this edition of the tournament. She has amassed 158 runs in five matches at an average of almost 60. The Aussie star is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer this season.

Harris has a great chance of jumping up in the run-scorers leaderboard on Thursday. If she manages to score 11 more runs against Mumbai Indians she will be the third-highest run-scorer in this edition of the competition.

#2 Amelia Kerr needs three wickets to be the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been in stellar form in this tournament. She has already scalped seven wickets in five games and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.76.

If she manages to pick up three scalps against UP Warriorz, Kerr will leapfrog Jess Jonassen to be the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2024.

#3 Grace Harris could go past Meg Lanning to be the second-highest batter with most fours hit

Grace Harris has smashed 22 boundaries in five matches so far in this edition of the competition. If she manages to hit two more boundaries against Mumbai, she could go past Meg Lanning to be the batter with the second-most boundaries in WPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana occupies the top spot with 32 fours.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App