WPL 2024: 3 records that were broken during DC's dominant win over UPW in Match 4

The Delhi Capitals (DC) got their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 campaign off the ground with a convincing 9-wicket win over UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 4 on Monday. The dominant victory provided a much-needed boost to their confidence after a narrow loss in their opening encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Electing to field first, the Capitals put the pressure on the Warriorz right from the start. The bowling attack, led by the experienced duo of Marizanne Kapp and Radha Yadav, restricted the opposition to a paltry 119 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Kapp bagged three crucial wickets while Yadav picked up an impressive four-fer, effectively dismantling the UP batting line-up. In response, the Delhi Capitals displayed clinical batting prowess, chasing down the target with ease.

Openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning forged a solid partnership, stitching together a match-winning 119-run stand for the first wicket. Verma (64) showcased her aggressive batting style, scoring a quickfire fifty, while Lanning provided stability with a well-composed 51.

Jemimah Rodrigues (4*) hit the winning runs for the Capitals as they registered a fabulous win with 33 balls to spare.

On that note, let's take a look at three big records that were broken during the encounter on Monday (February 26).

#1 Joint-best economy rate in a WPL/IPL Match

Marizanne Kapp for the Delhi Capitals

Marizanne Kapp performed exceedingly well in Bengaluru as she ripped through the UP Warriorz' top order. Setting a great example of bowling with the new ball, Kapp bagged three wickets in the form of Alyssa Healy, Vrinda Dinesh, and Tahlia McGrath.

In her four overs, the South African didn't concede a single boundary and gave away only five runs. Her spell of 3/5 is now the joint-most economical spell in WPL or IPL history (for bowlers who bowled all four overs in a match).

During the WPL 2023 final, MI's Hayley Matthews also leaked just five runs in her quota of four overs and took three wickets. Both Kapp and Matthews operated at an economy rate of 1.25 in their respective games.

#2 First pair to complete three century stands in WPL history

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning for the Delhi Capitals

The dynamic duo of skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma has reaped huge rewards for the Capitals. The two right-handers have complemented each other quite admirably.

They were involved in a match-winning 119-run partnership on Monday, thus becoming the first-ever pair in WPL history to complete century stands on three occasions.

Last season, Lanning and Shafali made stands of 162 runs and 107* against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG), respectively.

Also, the Delhi openers' 119-run partnership on Monday is now the highest partnership against the UP Warriorz in WPL history.

#3 First Indian to score 50+ runs against three different teams

Shafali Verma made her bat talk vs UPW

Shafali Verma's knock against UPW was a masterclass in aggressive batting. The young opener, looking to bounce back from a quiet first match, unleashed her trademark power hitting.

She reached her fifty in a mere 36 deliveries, peppering the boundaries with six fours and four lusty sixes.

En route to her knock, Shafali earned herself a brilliant record of becoming the first Indian to smash fifties against three different WPL franchises. The 20-year-old has now scored fifties against UPW, RCB, and GG.

