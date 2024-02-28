WPL 2024: 3 records that were broken during RCB's dominant win over GG in Match 5

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a convincing victory against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 5 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

With their dominant eight-wicket win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB have jumped to the top spot in the WPL points table.

After being put to bat first, the Giants put up a disappointing performance. Their innings never got going as Renuka Singh (2/14) and Sophie Molineux (3/25) halted GG to only 107/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Sophie Devine lost her wicket early on but skipper Smriti Mandhana played a delightful knock of 43 in just 27 balls. Two unbeaten knocks by Sabbhineni Meghana (36*) and Ellyse Perry (23*) sailed RCB past the finishing line as the hosts won the tie with eight wickets and 45 balls.

The low-scoring encounter also witnessed several records being broken. Here's a compilation of three such records.

#3 Ellyse Perry is now RCB's highest run-getter in WPL history

Ellyse Perry vs Gujarat Giants

One of RCB's marquee players, Ellyse Perry has now become the franchise's highest run-getter in WPL history.

The Australian legend had a great WPL 2023, where she hammered 253 runs at an average of 42.17. Perry, who made 23 runs on Tuesday, has now mustered a total of 284 runs, the most for the RCB women's side.

She has surpassed Sophie Devine on the list. The New Zealand cricketer has made 273 runs in 11 matches.

#2 Fastest chase for RCB in WPL

Smriti Mandhana for RCB

RCB, who are now the table toppers of WPL 2024, have done a huge favor to their net run rate by chasing down the total in a quick time.

The women in red and black chased down the target of 108 runs in just 12.3 overs, registering their fastest run-chase in WPL history. Their previous best chase also came against GG when RCB hunted down 189 runs in 15.3 overs, courtesy of Sophie Devine's 36-ball 99.

Overall, RCB's chase in 12.3 overs is now also the third-fastest in WPL history. Delhi Capitals' chase in 7.1 overs against GG in 2023 is still on top of the list.

#1 Most dot balls in a WPL innings

RCB bowlers were fantastic in front of their home crowd

The Banglore bowlers were on point from the word go in their home ground as they didn't give any breathing space for the Gujarat batters.

Renuka Singh started the proceedings with a remarkable spell of 2/14 in her four overs, while Sophie Molineux claimed three wickets for 25 runs. Apart from this, Devine (0/12) and Asha Sobhana (0/13) bowled at an economy rate of 3 and 4.3, respectively.

All in all, RCB bowlers dished out 68 dot balls in the entire innings, which is the most by any team in WPL history.

