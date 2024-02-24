WPL 2024: 5 records that were broken during MI's incredible last-ball victory over DC in Match 1

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kicked off with a thrilling last-ball win for the Mumbai Indians (MI) over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

After winning the toss, Mumbai elected to field first. Shabnim Ismail opened the bowling attack with a fiery spell, dismissing Shefali Verma (1) cheaply.

However, the DC middle order fought back, with Alice Capsey leading the charge with a brilliant half-century. Jemimah Rodrigues (42) and Marizanne Kapp (16) also made crucial contributions as DC posted a competitive total of 171/5 in their 20 overs.

Mumbai's chase got off to a shaky start as their star batter, Hayley Matthews, was dismissed cheaply by Kapp in the very first over.

Despite Yastika Bhatia (57) and Harmanpreet Kaur (55) playing handy knocks and adding a 56-run partnership for the third wicket, Mumbai still needed nine runs off the last three balls.

Harmanpreet brought the equation down to five runs from the last two balls, but was unfortunately dismissed on the penultimate delivery. With victory seemingly out of reach, Sajeevan Sanjana smashed the last ball for a six over long-on to secure a dramatic and unforgettable win for the defending champions.

The high-scoring encounter also witnessed several records being broken. Here's a compilation of five such records.

#5 Highest team total vs MI in WPL

Meg Lanning during WPL game vs MI

Despite an early wicket, Delhi Capitals' batters put up a sensational batting display against a formidable bowling attack. With Alice Capsey scoring 75, DC piled up 171/5 on the board, which is now the highest team total by any franchise against the Mumbai Indians in WPL history.

Previously, UP Warriorz held the record by scoring 159/6 in Match 10 of WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

#4 Highest individual score by an English woman in WPL history

Alice Capsey after her solid fifty

Alice Capsey was the shining light for the Capitals on Friday. She hammered the MI bowling unit for nine boundaries and three maximums en route to her superb 75 off 53 balls.

While it was her eighth T20 half-century, Capsey's 75 is now also the highest individual score by an English player in WPL history. She has surpassed Nat Sciver-Brunt's score of 72* for MI against UP Warriorz in 2023.

#3 First time all 4 overseas players of a WPL team are from different countries

Shabnim Ismail for Mumbai Indians

Interestingly, the opening game of the second edition of the WPL also saw the first instance of a team playing all their four overseas players from different countries.

Mumbai Indians proved to be the first WPL team as they fielded Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), and Shabnim Ismail (South Africa).

[Stat credit: ]

#2 First left-hander to score a half-century in WPL history

Yastika Bhatia for Mumbai Indians

It is quite surprising to know that no left-hand batter made a 50+ score in the first edition of the women's league. Against the Capitals, Yastika Bhatia became the first-ever left-hander to register a half-century in WPL history. The MI wicketkeeper smashed a fabulous 57, which included eight boundaries and two sixes.

#1 First woman to hit a first-ball six to win a T20 chase on the final ball

Players applauding S Sanjana after her heroics

Sajeevan Sanjana, who was bought for ₹15 lakh during the auction last year, turned out to be the real match-winner for the defending champions on the opening night.

Despite playing her very first WPL match, Sanjana remained unfazed in the high-pressure situation and became the first-ever woman to hit a first-ball six to win a chase on the final ball in T20 history.

[Stat credit: ]

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App