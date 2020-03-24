Wriddhiman Saha has opened up on his relationship with Rishabh Pant

Wriddhiman Saha has spoken about how he and Rishabh Pant share a great relationship off the field.

Saha played his first red-ball match in three months when Bengal took on Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final.

While the competition between the Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeper’s spot is widely spoken about, Saha has revealed that he is always looking to help his younger teammate get better behind the stumps. Saha also said that there is no rivalry between the two and that they get along quite well.

Coming back into the side after nursing a finger injury that he picked up against Bangladesh, the veteran keeper did not make the playing XI against New Zealand, with Pant making the cut instead. The Kiwis handed the Virat Kohli-led team a sound thrashing in the 2-0 series win.

“We (me and Rishabh) keep joking around. We train together and we keep talking about the game and otherwise also. He always tries to give his best. There are few things which we have had a chat about,” Saha told IANS.

While Saha mentioned that he expects to play the next series, he also accepted that the team comes first, and the best combination would have to be selected keeping that in mind.

“We all play for India. The team decides the best combination and we have to respect that. I had played the last series, he (Rishabh) did not play. In New Zealand, he played and I did not. Individually, yes we all expect to play. But ultimately the team is first.”

Saha played his first official red-ball match in three months when he played for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra. Unfortunately, the game ended in defeat for the veteran wicketkeeper’s team.