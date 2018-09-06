Wriddhiman Saha likely to miss Australia tour

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 5.12K // 06 Sep 2018, 15:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Saha last played for India early this year against South Africa

Indian Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is likely to miss the Australia tour, after admitting that he needs at least four more months to recover from his shoulder injury.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Saha admitted that returning to the game was not his priority right now, and he is taking one step at a time to ensure that his shoulder heals properly.

"Getting back on the field is not on my mind right now, my focus is to just do the things I am being told to on a daily basis. I have just started the rehab two days back at the NCA, I haven't been told how long I would need to be here. But yes, a stretch of three-four months can take a toll, so I will be given breaks and be with family, come back and resume the rehab, something on these lines.

In his absence, first Parthiv Patel, and then Dinesh Karthik took over the keeping gloves for the Test team, While Parthiv filled in during the South Africa tour, Dinesh Karthik kept against Afghanistan, and is currently touring the UK, along with Rishabh Pant.

"Trust me, I am not thinking about how the positions would be in the team in four months' time. I don't talk about it to my wife, parents, and I am telling you the same thing. It is always 3-4 days ahead of a game that I start thinking hard about the game. The thought now is whenever I return, I will try to do my best in the domestic games. I don't know at what stage of the tournament will I return. It is about day by day work on this shoulder."