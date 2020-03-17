Wriddhiman Saha posts gym video with 'workout partner' Prithvi Shaw [Watch]

Saha shared a video in which the duo can be seen sprinting on the treadmill.

Saha last featured for India in a Test match against Bangladesh in 2019.

Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha (R) [PC: Saha Instagram page]

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha recently took to social media and shared a video of him and young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw sprinting on the treadmill.

With the coronavirus bringing a halt to global events across the world and forcing the delay of IPL 2020, Indian cricketers have actively used social media to promote the message of safety amid health concerns owing to the outbreak of the virus.

While training camps of the various IPL teams have also been called off, few of the star cricketers have posted videos of spending time with family, friends and their workout regimes at the gym.

Contributing to the trend, Saha posted a quick video of his workout in the gym alongside 'workout partner' Shaw.

The duo was most recently a part of India's Test squad as part of the tour to New Zealand in which Shaw opened the batting alongside Mayank Agarwal, while Saha was forced to warm the benches with Rabh Pant picked in the playing XI.

With Pant making a mark in England and Australia, the youngster has been given a long rope with the gloves in the longest format of the game, while Saha last featured in a Test match against Bangladesh last year.

While the cricketers are currently on a break, both Saha and Shaw will be in action for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals respectively when IPL 2020 commences on April 15th.