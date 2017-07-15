Wriddhiman Saha speaks about MS Dhoni's retirement

Saha feels that it is up to Dhoni whether he should retire or not.

Saha is the first choice wicket keeper in Tests

What's the story?

Indian cricket team's Test wicket keeper Wriddhiman Saha has come a long way since he first made his debut for the side. Currently preparing for the Sri Lanka tour which begins on July 26, Saha opened up about his preparation for the tour, replacing MS Dhoni and much more.

"It’s an individual choice. It’s also about how much that particular player is contributing. There are ups and downs in everyone’s performance. It isn’t as if you play 10 matches, you have to deliver in all 10," said Saha about Dhoni's retirement in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his debut in 2010, Saha did not play too many matches for the first four years with Dhoni still around at the time. However, after Dhoni resigned from Test captaincy in 2014 and handed over the reigns to Virat Kohli, Saha has been the first choice wicket keeper for the side.

Dhoni continues to play ODI and T20I cricket for the Men in Blue but his place in the side has been questioned by many due to his inconsistent performances. His strike rate has dipped and he

The Details:

With Kohli at the helm of the Indian cricket team now, he has already had his fair share of controversies regarding the Anil Kumble fiasco.

While Kumble stepped down due to the differences he had with Kohli, Saha felt that there was nothing wrong in the dressing room under Kumble's tutelage.

He also praised Kohli and his leadership skills and felt that the Indian team are a stronger and tighter unit given the fact that the age difference between the players is very less and the entire squad is quite young.

What's next?

India will take on Sri Lanka in 3 Tests, 5 ODIs, and one T20I beginning on July 26.

Author's Take

Dhoni has faced a lot of unnecessary criticism regarding his performances over the past few years. He has pulled up his socks when it mattered most and performed exceptionally well on a number of occasions.

Given the fact that he some time to settle down at the crease before he gets going, he should continue to bat at no. 5 or even move up to no. 4 if required. With no news or hints about his retirement at the moment, he would ideally be eyeing the ICC World Cup in 2019.