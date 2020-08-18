Wriddhiman Saha hopeful of playing white-ball cricket for India

Indian wicke-tkeeper Wriddhiman Saha revealed that he is still hopeful of playing white-ball cricket for India. After MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket towards the end of 2014, Wriddhiman Saha became a regular in India's Test team. But he did not get any chances as far as the white-ball formats were concerned.

Wriddhiman Saha has played 37 Tests for India and has scored 1238 runs at a decent average of 30.2. Although he has shown brilliant glove-work throughout his career so far, Wriddhiman Saha seems to have lost his place in the side to Rishabh Pant, especially on overseas tours, with the latter scoring Test centuries in Australia and England.

T20 format is my favourite: Wriddhiman Saha

With MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket, Wriddhiman Saha is still hopeful that he might get a chance to play for India in the white-ball formats.

He further revealed that the shortest format of the game was his favourite format, with ODI cricket being a close second.

"I have been a fan of shorter format cricket since my childhood. If I would rank my favourite formats, it would be T20, ODI and Test format in that order. But I got the chances in the opposite order. But I have always thought about the fact that whenever I get a task I have to deliver it for the team," Wriddhiman Saha told Deep Dasgupta on the show Cricketbaazi on ESPNCricinfo.

"I have still not left hope of playing in shorter formats for India. So whenever there is a match around on which my selection might be dependent I try to perform well in that match so that even the selector feels that 'yes there is still a capability in him'," Wriddhiman Saha further added.

Thus, Wriddhiman Saha would be hoping to perform well in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and make a case for himself in India's white-ball sides.