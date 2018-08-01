Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Wriddhiman Saha undergoes successful shoulder surgery in Manchester

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News
253   //    01 Aug 2018, 22:26 IST

His rehabilitation process could take some time and he might be out of action for a considerable period of time
His rehabilitation process could take some time and he might be out of action for a considerable period of time

Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has undergone a successful labral repair surgery on his right shoulder. Saha's surgery took place in Manchester under the supervision of BCCI medical team.

India's premier gloveman, Saha isn't a part of the team which is taking on England in a five-match Test series. A thumb injury was stated as the reason behind his ouster from the 18-man Test squad for the series against England. However, reports emerged later that the wicketkeeper had recovered from the thumb injury but was kept out of the team due to a different issue.

It was later revealed that Saha was struggling with a shoulder injury which surfaced during the Indian Premier League. The Sunrisers Hyderabad player, however, kept playing for the franchise after taking injections.

Saha took to Twitter to reveal the news, "Thank You for all your concern and love. My surgery went well. Lots of love to you all."

Saha had last played for India in Cape Town earlier this year in January. He had to miss the rest of the series due to a hamstring injury and Parthiv Patel had taken his place. Saha was then named in the Indian team to face Afghanistan as well, however, his injury meant he had to sit out of the one-off Test against the newcomers as well.

The team named for the first three matches of the England series had two wicketkeepers - Dinesh Karthik, who is playing in the first Test, and Rishabh Pant, who received his first ever call-up to the Indian Test side. Though Saha's surgery is successful, it looks highly unlikely that he would take any part in the remainder of the series.

His rehabilitation process could take some time and he might be out of action for a considerable period of time.

