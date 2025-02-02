Wriddhiman Saha vs Rishabh Pant - comparing their stats after 40 Tests

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha called it a day after Bengal's innings win over Punjab in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. He had a storied career and will be remembered as one of the finest glovesmen the nation ever had, given his incredible athleticism, sharp reflexes, and an innate trait to be a gritty batter.

Saha's international red-ball career comprised 40 Test matches. He was an efficient backup to MS Dhoni, and later for Rishabh Pant, and did a splendid job as a first-choice during the transition.

Rishabh Pant has been India's first-choice wicketkeeper since he made his debut. His unorthodox style of batting has made him perhaps the biggest match-winner among batters in red-ball cricket in recent times. His flamboyance and unfazed method have often forced opponents into changing their plans, and he has revolutionized the style of batting in many ways.

On that note, let us compare the stats of Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha after 40 Tests.

#1 Who has scored more runs after 40 Tests?

Wriddhiman Saha was prominent in Indian cricket at a time when the middle order was thriving. The quartet of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravindra Jadeja made up a dominant middle-order, with Ravichandran Ashwin also chipping in at times. Saha had to settle for a place in the lower middle order, batting at No. 7 and No. 8 for the entirety of his Test career.

On many occasions, he only had lower-order batters for company. Out of 56 innings that he played, he remained not out 10 times. He finished with 1353 runs at an average of 29.41.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, also started out in the lower middle order. The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series proved to be the turning point for him. His brilliant campaign and the recurring frailties in the middle order helped him gain a promotion in the batting order.

Since then, he has largely featured at No. 5 or No. 6, primarily the former. Pant has been effective for India regardless of the situation he comes to bat in. If the batters above him have set up a solid foundation, he has often capitalized on the tired bowlers and the old ball to push the score. However, his claim to fame is how he has bailed India out of trouble after an early collapse on several occasions.

Pant has played 43 Tests so far, and his 40th appearance came during the recently held pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval in the Border-Gavaskar series 2024-25. After 40 matches, he had scored 2780 runs at an average of 42.77.

#2 Who has affected more dismissals after 40 Tests?

Although Saha was a good enough batter, it was his impeccable work with the gloves that set him apart. Few players were as reliable as Saha when it came to wicketkeeping. He was proficient against spin in the subcontinent as well as the extra pace and bounce in SENA nations.

His consistent glovework meant that there were fewer free runs for the opposition in the form of spilled byes or reprieves in the form of dropped catches. All of this led to a total of 92 catches and 12 stumpings. He held the record for most dismissals in a match by an Indian after recording 10 in the 2018 Newlands Test against South Africa.

However, that record was broken in the same year by Rishabh Pant, who tallied 11 dismissals in the Adelaide Test against Australia. There were reservations about the southpaw's wicketkeeping skills, particularly regarding agility and focus.

He became the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to take five catches in his first Test, and his wicketkeeping went from strength to strength post that. He has taken 135 catches in 40 Tests and has completed 15 stumpings.

Given that Pant has played twice the number of away Test matches compared to Saha, the massive difference in the wicketkeeping numbers is not out of the ordinary.

#3 Who has a better away record?

Saha played in 14 matches away from home and scored at an average of 27.29. This includes a hundred against the West Indies in St. Lucia and several fifties in Sri Lanka. He never availed the chance to play a Test in England or New Zealand and largely struggled in the bouncy conditions of Australia and South Africa. As far as wicketkeeping is concerned, he took 36 catches and completed seven stumpings.

Rishabh Pant's overseas exploits have made him a genuine contender for being the greatest-ever Indian wicketkeeper batter. He has centuries in England, Australia, and South Africa, while his twin fifties in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series have a place of their own in Indian cricketing folklore. Pant has taken 112 catches and completed four stumpings in 30 away Test matches. With the bat, he has scored at an average of 37.37 away from home.

