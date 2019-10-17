WT20 Qualifiers rocked by corruption as 3 UAE players including former skipper, suspended

File photo of Mohammad Naveed

The upcoming World T20 Qualifiers is in the midst of a corruption scandal as three UAE players, including former skipper Mohammad Naveed, have been charged with breaching at least 13 anti-corruption rules. Along with Naveed, the other players are Shaiman Anwar and Qadeer Ahmed who have been suspended with immediate effect.

Along with the trio, Mehardeep Chhayakar has also been found guilty of breaching the anti-corruption code. The players have been charged with fixing games in the upcoming tournament that begins from Friday, 18 October.

Naveed had stood down as captain of UAE earlier this week and was also removed from the squad, with Ahmed Raza replacing him. No reason was given for his exclusion then.

He along with Anwar were charged with "contriving, or being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the upcoming ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019," as well as "failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct in relation to the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019 that would amount to corrupt conduct under the Code."

Mohammad Naveed

Naveed has also been found guilty of breaching similar clauses of the Emirates Cricket Board Code for the upcoming T10 league.

Ahmed, on the other hand was suspended for the following charges. "Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code" and "disclosing Inside Information to Mehar Chhayakar in August 2019 in circumstances where he knew or should have known that the information might be used for betting purposes"; "failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any facts or matters that came to his attention that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Code by another Participant"; "failing or refusing to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code"; and "obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation including by concealing information that may be relevant to that investigation".

Chhayakar was charged with "failing or refusing to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code."

The players now have two weeks (from October 16) to respond.