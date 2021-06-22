WTC final: 3 Indian bowlers who have dismissed Ross Taylor most times in international cricket

Mohammed Shami became the second most successful Indian bowler against Ross Taylor in international cricket after picking up his wicket in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The tearaway pacer had Taylor out by forcing him to play in the air, and Shubman Gill took an absolute blinder at cover to give India a much-needed breakthrough.

With this, Shami unlocked a unique milestone of becoming the second bowler after Ravichandran Ashwin to send the Kiwi bat back to the pavilion the most times.

We take a look at the list of Indian bowlers who have got the better of Taylor most times in the international circuit.

Indian bowlers who have dismissed Ross Taylor the most in International cricket

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin: 7 times

The spinner has dismissed Taylor six times in international cricket. Ashwin has dismissed him twice in ODIs and five times in Tests.

#2 Mohammed Shami: 6 times

Shami's dismissal of Taylor in the WTC final made it the sixth time he got one over the swashbuckling batsman. He has a better record against Taylor in the shorter format, dismissing him four times in ODIs.

#3 Harbhajan Singh: 5 times

The Turbanator is the second spinner on the list to have won his battles over Taylor. He is tied with Ashwin in Test cricket, having dismissed Taylor five times in the longest format.

Indian bowlers to dismiss Ross Taylor most times in intl cricket



7 - Ravi Ashwin

6 - Mohd. Shami*

5 - Harbhajan Singh

4 - Zaheer Khan

4 - Ishant Sharma#IndiaVsNewZealand #WTC21final — SportsAmaze (@Sports_amaze) June 22, 2021

WTC final so far

India seems to have the upper hand at the moment in the WTC final as they bagged three wickets on Day 5 to peg NZ on the backfoot. The side lost key wickets of Taylor, Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling.

With the scorecard reading 135 for 5. Virat Kohli & Co will be hoping to prise out the lower order and head into a potential reserve day gunning for a win.

Another one for 🇮🇳



A beauty from Mohammad Shami to get the wicket of BJ Watling 💥



🇳🇿 are 135/5#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/CFgUHp47Zq pic.twitter.com/PlLAv30XV7 — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

Earlier, India was done for by a Kyle Jamieson masterclass as he picked up 5/31 to bundle India out for 217 in the first innings.

While Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (49) toiled for the runs, the middle order crumble saw them notch up a rather under par total.

Catch live updates during the WTC final by clicking here.

Also Read: Looking forward to Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh, in an exclusive interview with SK

Edited by Arjun Panchadar