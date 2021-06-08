WTC Final: How many runs has Virat Kohli scored in the league phase?

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as he walks out to bat in the World Test Championship (WTC). Considering his caliber and skill, one would have expected Kohli to be topping the run charts, but the Indian skipper is stuck in 11th place with 877 runs from 14 matches at an average of 43.83.

In the 14 WTC matches, Virat Kohli notched up two tons and four fifties with a high score of 254*. He is just behind Pakistan's Babar Azam with 932 runs. Topping the list of leading run-scorers in the WTC league phase is Marnus Labuschagne (1675 runs), with England captain Joe Root (1660 runs) in second place.

Only two Indian batsmen feature in the Top 10 - Ajinkya Rahane with 1095 runs and Rohit Sharma with 1030.

Despite the fact that Kohli has had a rather average outing in the league phase by his own standards, he still boasts an impeccable Test record with 7490 runs from 91 matches at an average of 52.37. His Test journey also comprises of 27 centuries and 25 fifties.

Virat Kohli's India take on a formidable Kiwi outfit on June 18

Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, India finished as the No.1 side in the WTC points table. Virat Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, booking a date with Kane Williamson's formidable Kiwi side in the WTC final.

Upon completion of the WTC final, India will take on England in a grueling five-match Test series, which starts on August 4. A separate Indian squad minus the big names will tour Sri Lanka in the meantime for a limited series comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is. With Virat Kohli set to lead the side in England, the Team India skipper for the Sri Lanka tour remains undecided.

Squad for the WTC final and the England series:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, and Will Young.

Standby players:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Edited by Parimal Dagdee