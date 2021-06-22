WTC Final: “Last 4 wickets for New Zealand adding 87 runs could be crucial” - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has opined that Indian bowlers’ inability to dislodge the New Zealand tail quickly on Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final could prove to be significant in the context of the match.

New Zealand lost their sixth wicket at 162. However, skipper Kane Williamson (49), with help from the lower order, lifted the team to 249, giving the Kiwis a crucial first innings lead of 32. The last four wickets for New Zealand added an invaluable 87 runs as the Indian bowlers struggled against the tail out once again.

Taking to his official Twitter account, after New Zealand’s first innings ended, Laxman stated that the late fight back from the Kiwis could prove to be a defining factor. He, however, also expressed confidence over Indian batsmen showing good application in the second innings. Laxman’s tweet read:

“Last 4 wickets for New Zealand adding 87 runs, for India the last 4 fell for 12 runs. Could be a crucial difference. But I am sure the Indian batsman will apply themselves nicely in the second innings. #WTC21final.”

Indian pacers shine, but New Zealand inch ahead

New Zealand resumed their first innings at 101 for 2 on day 5 of the WTC final. The Indians dominated the first session with some lethal bowling. Mohammed Shami got the first breakthrough for India, having Ross Taylor (11) brilliantly caught in the covers by a diving Shubman Gill. Shami also cleaned up wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling (1) with an unplayable delivery that castled the batsman.

At the other end, Ishant Sharma got one to move away and had Henry Nicholls (7) caught by Rohit Sharma in the slips. New Zealand went to lunch at 135 for 5, having added only 34 runs to their total, while losing three big wickets.

When play resumed in the second session, Shami trapped Colin de Grandhomme lbw for 13. However, Kyle Jamieson (21) and Tim Southee (30) provided good support to captain Williamson as New Zealand launched a fight back.

Williamson was dismissed one short of a well-deserved fifty, sharply caught in the slips by his opposite number Virat Kohli off Ishant. Southee was the last man to fall, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, but not before adding some crucial runs to New Zealand’s total.

Shami (4/76) and Ishant (3/48) were the top performers for India with the ball in the first innings.

