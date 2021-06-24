WTC Final: "Not meant to be like this" - Former selector Gagan Khoda slams Indian team combination [Exclusive]

Former Indian cricketer and selector Gagan Khoda expressed his displeasure at three of the Indian team management's decisions that he felt cost them the World Test Championship final match against New Zealand.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Khoda shed light on how the management has also under-utilised Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, and the former should have been picked over Shubman Gill.

“It was not meant to be like this. Shubman Gill isn’t an opener. He is like VVS Laxman, he should bat in the middle-order. India should have picked Mayank Agarwal, who had only two bad Test matches. Even Prithvi Shaw was shown the door after just one failure in Australia."

Khoda further insisted that he felt Jadeja was under-bowled and that India could have opted for another player who could have suited the conditions.

“India could have taken an extra batsman or a fast bowler who can bat. Someone like Shardul Thakur could have done the trick."

"Siraj should have played in place of Ishant Sharma" - Khoda on where India went wrong

Ishant Sharma had a bad game with the ball for India

The former Indian opener also mentioned that some of the players like Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj should have been rewarded for their superlative shows in Australia.

“Siraj should have played in place of Ishant Sharma. The conditions were suitable for swing bowling. No one was moving the ball apart from Mohammad Shami and there was no one who supported him. Siraj could have moved the ball better. Even Shardul could have been a good option. He moves the ball well."

Khoda also expressed surprise over Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s omission from the team, further adding that the seamer should have been picked for his ability to move the ball both ways.

“Bhuvneshwar is a good swing bowler and he should have been in the Indian team for the WTC final and England series,” he added.

India succumbed to an 8-wicket loss against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, with their batting failure and indifferent form on the bowling front pinned as major factors that led to Virat Kohli's men failing to cross the line.

