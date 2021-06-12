WTC final | Ravindra Jadeja will hit the footmarks consistently even if they are the size of a roti: David Warner

Veteran Australia batsman David Warner has praised left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s consistency. According to Warner, Ravindra Jadeja is so accurate, he can even hit small footmarks that are the size of a roti.

Ravindra Jadeja is set to feature in the playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The match will be played from June 18 to 22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with June 23 as the reserve day.

Speaking to Sports Today, Warner opined that Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin could trouble the Black Caps in the WTC final. He said:

"Over time Jadeja has bowled exceptionally well against left-handers. There only has to be one little footmark that could be the size of a roti and he will hit that consistently. They are going to be troubled with those two spinners I feel."

Warner also praised Rahul Dravid for shaping the next generation of Indian cricketers. A lot of players mentored by Dravid featured in India’s impressive 2-1 Test series win Down Under. The Aussie opener added:

"The IPL has been a great platform and you have to give credit to Rahul Dravid. It seems like he is doing a fantastic job through the pathway system to get these players ready for international cricket. It showed when they came to play us here. In the future India is going to be a very formidable side in Test cricket as they are now."

Ravindra Jadeja will have to sit out if 4 seamers play in WTC final: Sarandeep Singh

While Warner backed Ravindra Jadeja to feature in the playing XI in the WTC final, former India selector Sarandeep Singh feels that the left-arm spinner might have to sit out if India decide to play four seamers. He was quoted as telling PTI:

"If conditions are overcast, then you can play an extra fast bowler (instead of Ravindra Jadeja) after Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.”

Sarandeep backed Shardul Thakur over Mohammed Siraj as the fourth seamer owing to the former’s better batting ability. Explaining his choice, he said:

“My pick would be Shardul though Siraj has also done very well. You will need batting options in the lower order and Shardul gives you that. The ball will do a bit at Southampton and Shardul is good at swinging the ball. He has years of experience in domestic cricket and has a very sharp cricketing mind.”

It's Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation.



After @RealShubmanGill got a steady start with 85 off 135 deliveries, @RishabhPant17 found his groove with a 121* off 94 deliveries.@ImIshant leads the pack with 3/36 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YRNsVjweDt — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja has played 10 matches in the WTC, and has claimed 28 wickets at an average of 28.67.

